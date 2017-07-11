New York Times Crossword Answers July 11th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times July 11th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Fruit in som tam salad PAPAYA
Sports centers ARENAS
Stem the flow of STANCH
[not my mistake] SIC
Picture file format JPEG
"Twister" or "San Andreas" film genre DISASTER
Santa ___ winds ANA
Gin’s partner TONIC
Home of the Ewoks ENDOR
Togo’s home: Abbr. AFR
No-win situation TIESCORE
Briefly INAWORD
"I remember when …" TIMEWAS
Bowler, e.g. HAT
Stage signal CUE
Katniss Everdeen, in "The Hunger Games" HEROINE
California roll ingredient AVOCADO
Swab analysis sites DNALABS
Iowa college town AMES
A fly-by-night? OWL
Like some juries HUNG
Unlock, to a poet OPE
Guards PROTECTS
Luxury OPULENCE
Natural fuel source PEATBOG
Nickname of the Mexican drug lord Joaquï¿½n Guzmï¿½n ELCHAPO
Facet ASPECT
"Uncle!" criers, maybe NIECES
Punched out DECKED
Follow relentlessly DOG
Wrist bones CARPI
Long past OFOLD
YouTube full-screen mode exit key ESC
Laudatory poetry ODES
Boxing victories, briefly KOS
Delta competitor: Abbr. UAL
Trendy HIP
Make the grade PASS
Matchmaking site since 1997 JDATE
Working hard ATIT
Introductory painting class ARTI
Assign, as blame PINON
Done, in Dijon FINI
Hunky-dory PEACHESANDCREAM
___ Arbor, Mich. ANN
Turkish for "lord" AGA
Borrower’s letters IOU
Perennially strong entrant at the Winter Olympics: Abbr. SWE
America, for example, which has a "Cup" named after it YACHT
Untouchable one SACREDCOW
Tennis star Arthur ASHE
Off-road wheels, briefly ATV
Screenwriter Ephron NORA
Ladies’ man ROMEO
Stockpiles HOARDS
Victoria and David Beckham, e.g. … or what 17-, 26-, 47- and 57-Across each have, in a way POWERCOUPLE
Dangers PERILS
Sleep clinic concern APNEA
SpaceX founder Musk ELON
Found really neat DUG
The Rolling Stones or Smashing Pumpkins BAND
Stayed calm ACTEDCOOL
Big name in nail polish ESSIE
Something that’s definite? THE
Numbskull OAF
Canon camera EOS
Workout target, for short PEC
Pre-employment screening BACKGROUNDCHECK
Vision: Prefix OPTO
Come in second PLACE
Cold drink at Burger King ICEE
Former C.I.A. director Porter ___ GOSS
Kills time IDLES
War vet’s affliction, for short PTSD
