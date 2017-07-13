New York Times Crossword Answers July 13th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times July 13th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Uncertainties IFS
Hair clump MAT
Alternative to ï¿½ la carte PRIXFIXE
"What’s the ___?" DIFF
Like varsity or junior varsity players ONATEAM
Turn at high speed CAREEN
Closing credits feature, sometimes GAGREEL
Requirement for un baï¿½o AGUA
Attended (to) SEEN
Became unhinged LOSTIT
What’s consumed INTAKE
One who shouldn’t be driving TEXTER
Treasure hunt phrase … or a hint to seven Across answers XMARKSTHESPOT
Hostile FOE
Six-pack purchase, maybe SODA
"The Clan of the Cave Bear" author AUEL
Largest pelvic bones ILIA
Higher-up BOSS
"Your time ___!" ISUP
Big tablet IPAD
Common symbol in pronunciation: Var. SHWA
Its graduates include more than 50 astronauts, in brief USNA
Backpack snack TRAILMIX
Recurring snippet in a bass line, say RIFF
Counsel: Abbr. ATTY
Surrounding AMBIENT
Japan, to the U.S. EXENEMY
Eight fluid ounces ONECUP
Affect, as humidity might a piano UNTUNE
Got misty, with "up" TEARED
Like cardboard jigsaw puzzles DIECUT
Choose, as a questionnaire box XIN
It goes with the flow LAVA
Major thoroughfare through Houston, informally ITEN
Something to try CASE
Hubbub ADO
Thumbs-down review PAN
Calvin from "Calvin and Hobbes," e.g. IMP
Word file, in brief DOC
Like London streets during Dickens’s time GASLIT
Much FAR
Stuck INAX
What precedes a terrible period? AGEONE
Push aside for selfish ends STIFFARM
One-time appearance on a TV show GUESTX
Refreshment for a Brit XOFTEA
Harangue RANTAT
Uncontroversial SAFE
Like a call from someone one just thought about EERIE
34th prez IKE
"Bien sï¿½r!" OUI
Rug rat ANKLEBITER
Oppressive rule by absolute power DEXISM
They are often grain-fed SILOS
Hebrew leader? ALEPH
Actress Hagen UTA
Kama ___ SUTRA
Flooded AWASH
Sparkle ESPRIT
Command in "Macbeth" OUTDAMNEDX
Back on board AFT
Dir. from Norfolk to Philadelphia NNE
Count ___ BASIE
Popular music streaming service XIFY
List shortener ETALII
Tentatively add to the schedule, with "in" PENCIL
Do some museum work CURATE
Aid for a submarine captain OCEANMAP
Like some bars UNEVEN
Product whose jingle uses the "Dragnet" theme TUMS
Neighbor of Wash. IDA
Nitpicker PEDANT
Sailing rope TYE
Perfect XON
