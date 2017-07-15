New York Times Crossword Answers July 15th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times July 15th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
W.W. II’s Battle of ___ ATTU
Podcaster Maron MARC
Japan was a member of it AXIS
Video game character rescued by Link ZELDA
Spacewalk, for short EVA
Castro overthrew him BATISTA
Alternative to "Sincerely" ASEVER
Turkey bacon? LIRA
Something to float LOAN
Show for which Louis C.K. unsuccessfully auditioned in ’93 SNL
Sweetener in a health food store DATESUGAR
By some measure INONESENSE
Hammock holders CORDS
Prepared to confess sins, say KNELT
Traditional rite of passage among the Masai LIONHUNT
Scours RANSACKS
2014 U.S. Women’s Open champion WIE
Beauty spots SPAS
Lamborghini owner AUDI
"The Fast and the Furious" activity DRAGRACING
Oscar nominee for "The Great Dictator" OAKIE
Major employer of pharmacists CVS
Offers as a sacrifice IMMOLATES
One that can only go straight ROOK
Part of a pedigree SIRE
Watt per ampere squared OHM
A.T.M. deposits: Abbr. CKS
Throw together CONCOCT
He said "He who knows does not speak; he who speaks does not know" LAOTSE
Desperately, informally SOBAD
Lords of film TRACI
Slight SCANT
Ruined, in a way BLEW
Like a five-star hotel LUXE
Backup software option? UNDO
Trust buster? LIAR
Conceal cleverly PALM
Rose Bowl setting, for short PST
___ adelante (later on: Sp.) MAS
Incredible, in modern slang AMAZEBALLS
Veep between Al and Joe DICK
Diminishing returns? TAXEVASION
By and by ANON
Like Nafta TRILATERAL
Blazed TORE
The Tritons of the N.C.A.A. UCSD
With 21-Across, U.S. Open champ of 1985-87 IVAN
See 20-Across LENDL
Seat in Parliament? ARSE
Least naive WISEST
Deplorable SAD
Deplorable ATROCIOUS
Maker of Friskies PURINA
The Wasp and Black Widow, for two AVENGERS
Boston Tea Party leader ADAMS
Lets go OKS
Capital whose name means "city inside rivers" HANOI
Sweetheart’s brothers? SIGMACHI
It’s moved by a keystroke CURSOR
Cantaloupe, by another name ROCKMELON
Pull (out) EKE
Gives a lot of unwanted attention STALKS
Tree line? ANTS
Mammals that may weigh up to 12,000 pounds ORCAS
Tea Party, e.g. BLOC
"PT 109" actor Robert CULP
Cheese, for some BAIT
Excessive desire for wealth PLUTOMANIA
Problem to face? ACNE
Celebrity affair, maybe SEXSCANDAL
Crib DIGS
Digital barrage TWEETSTORM
