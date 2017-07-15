New York Times Crossword Answers July 16th 2017

|Ashore
|ONLAND
|Actress Kazan of "My Big Fat Greek Wedding"
|LAINIE
|Reasons to say yes
|ADVANTAGES
|Word before Cong or Minh
|VIET
|Mister, in New Delhi
|SRI
|45 player
|PHONO
|Resident of Tatooine in "Star Wars"
|JAWA
|It’s Irish for "We Ourselves"
|SINNFEIN
|Orange avenue in Monopoly
|NEWYORK
|Picking up a quart of milk, say
|ERRAND
|Recipe direction
|BLEND
|Hong Kong’s Hang ___ Index
|SENG
|Nice thing to hit
|PAYDIRT
|Having an effect
|OPERANT
|Rope fiber
|SISAL
|It might absorb a blow
|HANKY
|Frustrate
|STYMIE
|Discouraging words
|NOES
|Gorilla watcher Fossey
|DIAN
|"It’s on me!" … or a hint to this puzzle’s circled letters
|DRINKSALLAROUND
|Shipping route
|LANE
|Scott of "Joanie Loves Chachi"
|BAIO
|Partially edited version of a movie
|ROUGHCUT
|Erodes
|WEARSAWAY
|Bedazzles
|ENTRANCES
|Elementary school trio, briefly
|RRR
|Actor Reeves
|KEANU
|"___ first …"
|IFAT
|Gold rush city of 1899
|NOME
|Boomers’ offspring
|GENX
|Plant
|SOW
|Bush or Clinton, collegiately
|ELI
|Oral tradition
|FOLKTALES
|Fly-fisher’s line joiner
|BLOODKNOT
|French nobleman
|DUC
|Shield border
|ORLE
|Whizzes
|ACES
|Bunny chasers?
|DUSTMOPS
|1970s TV cool dude, with "the"
|FONZ
|Rushed
|HIED
|"Life According ___" (Emmy-winning documentary)
|TOSAM
|Pai ___ (Chinese gambling game)
|GOW
|"Victory!"
|IWIN
|Place to pray
|NAVE
|Ran off
|FLED
|Awful idea
|NONSTARTER
|No longer fast?
|EAT
|Hosp. staffers
|RNS
|D.C. athlete
|NAT
|Whizzes
|PROS
|Dealer’s query
|AREYOUIN
|Spanish bloom
|FLOR
|Overhauls
|REVAMPS
|Area far from port
|OPENSEA
|Zagreb’s country
|CROATIA
|Old-style warning
|ALARUM
|Mull over
|CHEWON
|Apple debut of 2001
|IPOD
|Summer position for a college student
|INTERN
|Stereotypical Deadhead wear
|TIEDYE
|Put into words
|SAID
|Concentration, to a British chemist
|TITRE
|As good as it gets
|IDEAL
|Lose steam, with "out"
|PETER
|Kind of pad
|STENO
|Presidents’ Day event
|SALE
|"Mad Money" network
|CNBC
|Assuage
|EASE
|Western ___ (college course, informally)
|CIV
|Five Norwegian kings
|OLAVS
|Nighty-night wear
|PJS
|Bird bills
|NEBS
|Fancy-schmancy
|POSH
|Bottoms
|NADIRS
|O.K., in Okinawa
|HAI
|First name in courtroom fiction
|ERLE
|Bee-fitting?
|APIAN
|Overcome an embarrassment
|LIVEITDOWN
|Carolina ___
|WREN
|Kind of question
|YESNO
|Med. school subject
|ANAT
|Traditional Chinese forces
|YINANDYANG
|Male duck
|DRAKE
|Author Anaï¿½s
|NIN
|ROFL alternative
|LMAO
|Palm piece
|FROND
|Polish rolls
|BIALYS
|Get off at Grand Central, say
|DETRAIN
|Like most things in "Ripley’s Believe It or Not!"
|WEIRD
|Bring home the bacon
|EARN
|Nary ___
|AONE
|Make brighter, as a fading tattoo
|REINK
|Mufflers and such
|KNITTING
|"Anyhoo," e.g.
|SEGUE
|Architect Gehry
|FRANK
|"Thanks ___ God!"
|BETO
|One challenged by a sentry
|FOE
|Couturier Cassini
|OLEG
|U.S. rebellion leader of 1841-42
|DORR
|Alternative to wind
|SOLAR
|Rhett Butler’s final two words
|ADAMN
|Like some thinking
|WISHFUL
|"My ___" (1979 hit by the Knack)
|SHARONA
|Nail polish brand
|CUTEX
|Places to get looped
|COCKTAILLOUNGES
|As a joke
|INFUN
|Dried (off)
|TOWELED
|"Hidden Figures" actor
|COSTNER
|One of 16 works by Brahms
|WALTZ
|Roasted: Sp.
|ASADA
|Slept with, biblically
|KNEW
|Kvetch
|MOAN
|"___ Just Seen a Face" (Beatles tune)
|IVE
|DVD button
|PLAY
|___ an independent (eschewed the party label)
|RANAS
|Geneva and Beirut
|FONTS
|"Miss Julie" opera composer, 1965
|NEDROREM
|19th-century French landscapist
|COROT
|Weisshorn and others
|ALPS
|"Beowulf" and others
|EPOS
|Bottle for oil or vinegar
|CRUET
|Excuse for not turning in homework
|ILOSTIT
|Nursery rhyme destination
|STIVES
|Ersatz
|PHONY
|Quarrel (with)
|SPAR
|Singer DiFranco
|ANI
|Actor Gillen of "Game of Thrones"
|AIDAN
|What you should do "if symptoms persist"
|SEEADOCTOR
|Artist who designed costumes for "Ben-Hur"
|ERTE
|Twosomes
|ITEMS
|12.01, for carbon: Abbr.
|ATWT
|Ignorant
|UNEDUCATED
|Hang
|DRAPE
|Fifth-century pope known as "the Great"
|LEOI
|Son of, in Arabic names
|IBN
|Company lover?
|MISERY
|Captain von Trapp’s betrothed
|ELSA
|Met soprano Berger
|ERNA
|Cpl., e.g.
|NCO
|Captain Nemo’s creator
|VERNE