New York Times Crossword Answers July 16th 2017

Clue Solution
Ashore ONLAND
Actress Kazan of "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" LAINIE
Reasons to say yes ADVANTAGES
Word before Cong or Minh VIET
Mister, in New Delhi SRI
45 player PHONO
Resident of Tatooine in "Star Wars" JAWA
It’s Irish for "We Ourselves" SINNFEIN
Orange avenue in Monopoly NEWYORK
Picking up a quart of milk, say ERRAND
Recipe direction BLEND
Hong Kong’s Hang ___ Index SENG
Nice thing to hit PAYDIRT
Having an effect OPERANT
Rope fiber SISAL
It might absorb a blow HANKY
Frustrate STYMIE
Discouraging words NOES
Gorilla watcher Fossey DIAN
"It’s on me!" … or a hint to this puzzle’s circled letters DRINKSALLAROUND
Shipping route LANE
Scott of "Joanie Loves Chachi" BAIO
Partially edited version of a movie ROUGHCUT
Erodes WEARSAWAY
Bedazzles ENTRANCES
Elementary school trio, briefly RRR
Actor Reeves KEANU
"___ first …" IFAT
Gold rush city of 1899 NOME
Boomers’ offspring GENX
Plant SOW
Bush or Clinton, collegiately ELI
Oral tradition FOLKTALES
Fly-fisher’s line joiner BLOODKNOT
French nobleman DUC
Shield border ORLE
Whizzes ACES
Bunny chasers? DUSTMOPS
1970s TV cool dude, with "the" FONZ
Rushed HIED
"Life According ___" (Emmy-winning documentary) TOSAM
Pai ___ (Chinese gambling game) GOW
"Victory!" IWIN
Place to pray NAVE
Ran off FLED
Awful idea NONSTARTER
No longer fast? EAT
Hosp. staffers RNS
D.C. athlete NAT
Whizzes PROS
Dealer’s query AREYOUIN
Spanish bloom FLOR
Overhauls REVAMPS
Area far from port OPENSEA
Zagreb’s country CROATIA
Old-style warning ALARUM
Mull over CHEWON
Apple debut of 2001 IPOD
Summer position for a college student INTERN
Stereotypical Deadhead wear TIEDYE
Put into words SAID
Concentration, to a British chemist TITRE
As good as it gets IDEAL
Lose steam, with "out" PETER
Kind of pad STENO
Presidents’ Day event SALE
"Mad Money" network CNBC
Assuage EASE
Western ___ (college course, informally) CIV
Five Norwegian kings OLAVS
Nighty-night wear PJS
Bird bills NEBS
Fancy-schmancy POSH
Bottoms NADIRS
O.K., in Okinawa HAI
First name in courtroom fiction ERLE
Bee-fitting? APIAN
Overcome an embarrassment LIVEITDOWN
Carolina ___ WREN
Kind of question YESNO
Med. school subject ANAT
Traditional Chinese forces YINANDYANG
Male duck DRAKE
Author Anaï¿½s NIN
ROFL alternative LMAO
Palm piece FROND
Polish rolls BIALYS
Get off at Grand Central, say DETRAIN
Like most things in "Ripley’s Believe It or Not!" WEIRD
Bring home the bacon EARN
Nary ___ AONE
Make brighter, as a fading tattoo REINK
Mufflers and such KNITTING
"Anyhoo," e.g. SEGUE
Architect Gehry FRANK
"Thanks ___ God!" BETO
One challenged by a sentry FOE
Couturier Cassini OLEG
U.S. rebellion leader of 1841-42 DORR
Alternative to wind SOLAR
Rhett Butler’s final two words ADAMN
Like some thinking WISHFUL
"My ___" (1979 hit by the Knack) SHARONA
Nail polish brand CUTEX
Places to get looped COCKTAILLOUNGES
As a joke INFUN
Dried (off) TOWELED
"Hidden Figures" actor COSTNER
One of 16 works by Brahms WALTZ
Roasted: Sp. ASADA
Slept with, biblically KNEW
Kvetch MOAN
"___ Just Seen a Face" (Beatles tune) IVE
DVD button PLAY
___ an independent (eschewed the party label) RANAS
Geneva and Beirut FONTS
"Miss Julie" opera composer, 1965 NEDROREM
19th-century French landscapist COROT
Weisshorn and others ALPS
"Beowulf" and others EPOS
Bottle for oil or vinegar CRUET
Excuse for not turning in homework ILOSTIT
Nursery rhyme destination STIVES
Ersatz PHONY
Quarrel (with) SPAR
Singer DiFranco ANI
Actor Gillen of "Game of Thrones" AIDAN
What you should do "if symptoms persist" SEEADOCTOR
Artist who designed costumes for "Ben-Hur" ERTE
Twosomes ITEMS
12.01, for carbon: Abbr. ATWT
Ignorant UNEDUCATED
Hang DRAPE
Fifth-century pope known as "the Great" LEOI
Son of, in Arabic names IBN
Company lover? MISERY
Captain von Trapp’s betrothed ELSA
Met soprano Berger ERNA
Cpl., e.g. NCO
Captain Nemo’s creator VERNE