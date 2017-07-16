New York Times Crossword Answers July 17th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times July 17th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Backbone SPINE
Shore birds TERNS
Officials crying "Offside" and "Pass interference" REFS
Commotion ADO
Opposite of bests WORSTS
No-good thief CROOK
Lair DEN
Hon SWEETIE
Sometimes good, sometimes bad HITORMISS
"Hello" singer of 2015 ADELE
Gumption MOXIE
Take a yacht out SAIL
Singer Lovato DEMI
Scoundrel CUR
Rubbing the wrong way? CHAFING
"Wailing" instrument SAX
Stately shade trees ELMS
Gives a new account of RETELLS
Annoying feature of an online stream LAG
In the manner of ALA
Means of tracking workers’ hours TIMECARDS
www.healthcare.___ GOV
"Now ___ seen it all!" IVE
Restroom sign MEN
Flying geese formation VEE
Sea slitherer EEL
It’s fixed for a prix fixe meal MENU
Prï¿½ncipe’s sister island SAOTOME
6 or so, for first graders AGE
Release from being caught on a nail, say UNSNAG
Adheres to, as a rule OBEYS
Old-fashioned "Awesome!" NEATO
"I ___ see that coming!" DIDNT
What smells NOSE
Pigs ___ blanket INA
Like some ancient characters RUNIC
Embellish ADDTO
What rolling stones don’t gather MOSS
Force-ful characters? JEDI
Cacophony DIN
Like some library books and babies DUE
Building material for the first little pig STRAW
Some bank offerings, for short CDS
___ and cheese HAM
Swim meet coverage? SPEEDO
Nancy who solves mysteries DREW
Words said at the altar IDO
President’s plane AIRFORCEONE
___-Mex TEX
Roadside stops INNS
Wrestling for 400-pounders SUMO
Rod-shaped bacterium ECOLI
Broadway’s "___ Miz" LES
Cry before "You’re out!" STRIKETHREE
Dorm figs. RAS
Actor Hemsworth of "The Hunger Games" LIAM
Material for a tight-fitting glove LATEX
"Up top!" GIMMEFIVE
Landed, as on a branch ALIT
Actions on the dance floor MOVES
"Mmm-hmm, mmm-hmm" ISEE
Conclusion of a close World Series GAMESEVEN
Photographer Adams ANSEL
Flair ELAN
Brand of sheepskin boots UGG
Ecstatic ONCLOUDNINE
He-sheep RAM
Beauty’s partner, with "the" BEAST
Charged particles IONS
Martial art that’s an Olympic sport JUDO
Big feature on a donkey EAR
Miscellany … or a description of the final words in 15-, 23-, 30-, 38- and 43-Across ODDSANDENDS
Since Jan. 1 YTD
Word repeated in "It’s ___, all ___!" MINE
Tax cheats’ fears AUDITS
"Hel-l-lp!" SOS
Suffix with differ ENT
Insurance company with a lizard mascot GEICO
