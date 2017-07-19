New York Times Crossword Answers July 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times July 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
"Made for moments" sloganeer RCA
Yodeler’s peak ALP
Partner of trade CAP
😉 or 🙁 EMOTICON
Some plasma TVs SANYOS
Descriptive of los Andes ALTOS
Stead LIEU
It has hundreds of thousands of drivers UBER
Satellite ___ DISH
Hebrew toast LCHAIM
Italy’s ___ Coast AMALFI
Attorneys’ favorite desserts? TORTES
Kind of jacket NEHRU
Actress Skye IONE
Savanna animal ELAND
Verify the age of, in a way CARD
Blue Jay but not Cardinal, for short ALER
___ Valley, Calif. SIMI
Handled, as a case TRIED
Ain’t the way it should be? ISNT
Korean War soldier ROK
"Rule, Britannia" composer ARNE
Prepared to propose KNELT
Part of the cabinet that oversees hwys. DOT
Hold aside for a year, as a college athlete REDSHIRT
"You’re lookin’ at your guy" IMIT
Where the pews are NAVE
1980s Chrysler offering KCAR
Center MIDST
God, in the Torah ADONAI
Common poster headline REWARD
Japanese toast KANPAI
Went out in the rain, say GOTWET
Start of a fairy tale ONCE
Roger who set a home run record in 1961 MARIS
Institution often named for a saint: Abbr. HOSP
Penultimate word of a fairy tale EVER
War ace, e.g. HERO
Fake blood, e.g. GOO
Cool HIP
Gridiron highlights, for short TDS
Speedway event RACE
Spanish toast SALUD
Back muscle, for short LAT
One who’s tight-lipped CLAM
It’s just an excuse ALIBI
"Oh, quit your joshin’!" CMON
Supreme Court justices, e.g. APPOINTEES
Second-place finisher, famously HARE
Formal toast TOYOURHEALTH
Twenty-one places CASINOS
One with a long sentence LIFER
"___ Restaurant" (hit 1968 album) ALICES
Custardy dessert TIRAMISU
San ___, Italy REMO
Flare-up of crime? ARSON
Line from "The Student Prince" appropriate for this puzzle DRINKDRINKDRINK
Trio x 3 NONET
Early 2000s Apple product EMAC
Attempted to sell MARKETED
Bare-naked Lady GODIVA
10 out of 10 IDEAL
Kid’s nighttime fear MONSTER
Informal toast DOWNTHEHATCH
Pic SNAP
Chubby OVERWEIGHT
"Gone With the Wind" setting TARA
Something to watch on la tï¿½lï¿½ SERIE
Antidoping target, informally ROID
Uganda’s Amin IDI
German toast PROST
A-1 TOPS
