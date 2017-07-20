New York Times Crossword Answers July 20th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times July 20th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Nuke, maybe REWARM
Challenging bet EXACTA
Outdo BETTER
Setting for an O’s game EDT
Mexican thing COSA
Screenplay directive CUTTO
Fictional swordsman ATHOS
AOL and MSN ISPS
"Car Talk" carrier NPR
Paid, as a bill FOOTED
Lung-related LOBAR
Top pros ALLSTARS
Driving schedule? TEETIMES
Member of Ronald Reagan’s cabinet EDMEESE
It’ll never get off the ground EMU
Impedes SLOWS
It holds water BASIN
Copier APE
Big butte MESA
Shorthand system inventor Pitman ISAAC
Well ABLY
It may have a ring to it TUB
Reaction to sad news TEARS
Southernmost major U.S. city HONOLULU
How a flamingo may stand ONONELEG
Coll. hoops competition NIT
Old school dance SOCKHOP
Response to a discouraging comment CANTOO
Louts YAHOOS
Frequent co-signatory SPOUSE
Fly over the Equator TSETSE
Attach, in a way TIEON
Big heart? ACE
Cable ___ MODEM
Massey of old movies ILONA
Jennifer of "Pride and Prejudice," 1995 EHLE
Like custard EGGY
Sequel to "Angela’s Ashes" TIS
Mr., abroad SRI
Hitchcock film with Laurence Olivier REBECCA
Exaggerate INFLATE
Edited, in a way EXEDOUT
Wound up SPOOLED
James is keeping me from getting a steam engine patent? WATTSTHEPROBLEM
Make a scene ACT
Itsy-bitsy bits ATOMS
Discrimination TASTE
Some delivery drivers’ plans: Abbr. RTES
Big Ten powerhouse, for short OSU
Edward VII, familiarly BERTIE
Presidential ex MARLA
Out of one’s head MAD
Half-days, for short AMS
Real downers OPIATES
Genealogist’s work TREE
Hockey, to Gordie? HOWESBUSINESS
Princes, e.g. SONS
Nation whose flag has a black eagle on a solid red background ALBANIA
Middle name of Sean Lennon ONO
Low island CAY
Cheating meeting? TRYST
Over-the-counter cold remedy CONTAC
Brest friend AMI
Drains SAPS
Calvin who may have designs on you KLEIN
Place for French lessons ECOLE
One making a row? HOE
A former leader of China gave his shar-peis some exercise? HULETTHEDOGSOUT
Margarine ingredient OLEOOIL
Fascinate ENGROSS
What’s turned up on someone’s face? PUGNOSE
Request from the curious MAYISEE
