New York Times Crossword Answers July 21st 2017

Clue
Solution
Dudes MEN
Dude BRO
Quarterback’s asset AIM
Involved with SEEING
"___ the Virgin" (CW show) JANE
Behind closed doors INSECRET
DraftKings competitor FANDUEL
They might be wished for at fountains FLOATS
Polka forerunner GALOP
1949 Hepburn/Tracy courtroom film ADAMSRIB
Initiation practice RITE
This puzzle’s constructor, for one TEEN
What words can do, in an admonishment HURT
Christmas decoration CANE
Is forbidden to MUSTNOT
Faddish dance move done to the 2015 hit "Watch Me" NAENAE
Facebook Chat status denoted by a green dot ONLINE
Arizona ballplayer, casually DBACK
Nationalism, per Einstein DISEASE
Modern requests for participation EVITES
Dr. Evil’s sidekick in Austin Powers movies MINIME
"Sorry to say …" SADLY
Marcel Marceau persona BIP
Dorm V.I.P.s RAS
Topic in feminist film criticism MALEGAZE
Something prohibited by the Ten Commandments IDOLATRY
Island in San Francisco Bay ALAMEDA
"Do You Hear the People Sing?" musical, to fans LESMIZ
Outbreaks of eczema, e.g. RASHES
Great scores in Olympic diving NINES
Lawful ends? ELLS
State bordering California, informally BAJA
Press IRON
Peer ___ GYNT
Reclined LAIN
They’re game ELK
Half a Hamilton ABE
Pop DAD
Many consultants, for short MBAS
Flash JIFF
Wayne’s friend in "Wayne’s World" GARTH
Waterway whose construction began in Rome ERIECANAL
Word repeated before "to you and you and you," in a show tune ADIEU
Emphatic parental turndown NOMEANSNO
"Ciao" LATER
Words from one about to break into tears INEEDAMOMENT
Master of ___ NONE
Cards CUTUPS
"Ain’t that the worst!" DANG
Add oil to, maybe DRESS
Sleep phenomena REMS
"___-Ami" (Guy de Maupassant novel) BEL
Jessica of "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" BIEL
Frequent fodder for crossword clues TRIVIA
Believer in spirits ANIMIST
Trapped INABIND
Bit of finger food CANAPE
Stirs ADOS
Lady Gaga’s "___ It Happens to You" TIL
Place for barnacles KEEL
Dispense ALLOT
___ Martin, French firm since 1724 REMY
Formally approve, as a document, old-style ENSEAL
No worries EASE
"Mo Money Mo Problems" rapper BIGGIESMALLS
Early Indus Valley settler ARYAN
Devotee of Mï¿½tley Crï¿½e or Megadeth METALHEAD
Spike who directed "Being John Malkovich" JONZE
Player of a drug kingpin on "The Wire" IDRISELBA
Puts money on the table, say ANTES
One-named singer with the 2016 #1 hit "Pillowtalk" ZAYN
Plan, for short SKED
