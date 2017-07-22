New York Times Crossword Answers July 23rd 2017

|Like some radios
|AMFM
|"Born Sinner" rapper J. ___
|COLE
|17,000 -foot peak near the Equator [4]
|MOUNTKENYA
|Guarantee
|ENSURE
|Make airtight, in a way [4]
|HEATSEAL
|Others of ancient Rome?
|ALII
|Band member’s time to shine
|SOLO
|In public
|OPENLY
|Monster’s moniker
|NESSIE
|Healthy [4]
|INTHEPINK
|"Don’t ___ hero!"
|BEA
|Nightshade family member [5]
|MANDRAKE
|Prized possession [5]
|CROWNJEWEL
|Home of the Gallatin Sch. of Individualized Study
|NYU
|Take home
|NET
|Unit around one foot?
|SHOE
|Spending
|OUTLAY
|Mich. neighbor
|ONT
|Mater ___
|DEI
|One doing routine office work, informally [5]
|PENPUSHER
|"Wasn’t that fantastic?!"
|TADA
|Long
|PINE
|Move to protect the king, say
|CASTLE
|Praises highly
|EXTOLS
|At all, in dialect
|NOHOW
|Me.-to-Fla. route
|USONE
|Color of el mar
|AZUL
|Butt
|RAMINTO
|Flowers native to damp woods
|OXLIPS
|"Please, I’ll handle it"
|LETME
|Totally LOL-worthy
|AHOOT
|Dave of jazz [4]
|BRUBECK
|Supermodel Lima
|ADRIANA
|Certain fire sign
|LEO
|Like the Greek god Pan
|HORNED
|Flip out
|GOAPE
|One leading the exercises, for short? [4]
|PETEACHER
|Singer Bonnie
|RAITT
|Sandwich inits.
|PBJ
|Having as ingredients
|MADEOF
|Guinea pig relative
|AGOUTI
|Fruity spirit [6]
|PEARBRANDY
|Vain, temperamental sort [7]
|PRIMADONNA
|Long range
|ANDES
|Bright lights
|NEONS
|Band member’s main squeeze? [4]
|ACCORDION
|___ song
|SWAN
|1940 Disney release [3]
|FANTASIA
|Swamp swimmer
|CROC
|Woman who took a "roll in ze hay" in "Young Frankenstein"
|INGA
|Pulling off bank jobs [5]
|HEISTING
|Teddy Roosevelt targets
|TRUSTS
|Much-swiped item
|IDCARD
|Short trailer
|TEASER
|Borgia who was an illegitimate son of Pope Alexander VI
|CESARE
|Took a breather
|SAT
|Message from the marooned
|SOS
|Noah of "ER"
|WYLE
|Grp. with a mission
|NASA
|"Sure, sign me up!"
|IMIN
|Predecessor of Rabin
|MEIR
|What’s lost in "Paradise Lost"
|EDEN
|Rabbit’s foot
|PAW
|It’s inspired
|AIR
|Original "Veronica Mars" channel
|UPN
|Top
|ACME
|Wears
|HASON
|Pioneer in computer chess
|IBM
|Channel setting on many airport TVs
|CNN
|Gets cheeky with?
|MOONS
|Act on a sudden itch to be hitched
|ELOPE
|Fit for service
|ONEA
|It may be seeded
|RYE
|Even (with)
|FLUSH
|Roger who battled 13-Across
|AILES
|Utter
|OUTANDOUT
|Cut, Paste and Print
|MENUOPTIONS
|Degree in math?
|NTH
|Mountain ___
|DEW
|Copse makeup
|TREES
|Title character in a 1943 French novella [6]
|LITTLEPRINCE
|Zap
|NUKE
|Pedagogic org.
|NEA
|Vote for
|YEA
|Pacific capital
|APIA
|N.F.L.’s Jaguars, on scoreboards
|JAX
|Sugar suffix
|OSE
|1990 Literature Nobelist Octavio ___
|PAZ
|Toner cartridge contents
|DRYINK
|Is from ancient Rome?
|EST
|The Big Pineapple [4]
|HONOLULU
|Rhyme scheme ending a villanelle
|ABAA
|French word between two surnames
|NEE
|Intl. commerce grp.
|WTO
|Banded gemstones
|ONYXES
|Bert who sang "If I Only Had the Nerve"
|LAHR
|Poor People’s Campaign organizer, for short
|MLK
|Frequent Bosch setting
|HELL
|Capital accumulation
|WEALTH
|Dance craze of the 2010s
|DOUGIE
|"___ and animals are free" (party slogan in "1984")
|PROLES
|"___ Mine" (George Harrison book)
|IME
|Like some lawyers’ work [4]
|PROBONO
|Musical talent
|EAR
|Cartographer
|MAPPER
|Try to sink one’s teeth into
|BITEAT
|Cheap cooking implement
|TINPAN
|Like, forever
|AGES
|Steely Dan’s best-selling album
|AJA
|Naval noncoms
|CPOS
|E’erlasting
|ETERNE
|___ one-eighty
|DOA
|Bleeping government org.?
|FCC
|Trophy figure
|NIKE
|"Why are you looking at me?" [4]
|WHATDIDO
|Where It. is
|EUR
|Inverse trig function
|ARCTAN
|Agcy. that oversaw plants
|AEC
|Ones "from Mars"
|MEN
|Inits. in some parlors
|OTB
|American-born Jordanian queen
|NOOR
|"Shoo!"
|GIT
|Org. behind the Human Genome Project
|NIH
|Lewis ___, 1848 Democratic candidate for president
|CASS
|11th-century campaign [4]
|FIRSTCRUSADE
|Put in stitches
|SEWED
|Like the Salt Lake Bees baseball team
|AAA
|Decoration for an R.A.F. pilot
|DSO
|"Will you let me have a taste?"
|CANITRYSOME
|Clothing associated with Hillary Clinton
|PANTSUITS
|"Same here"
|ASAMI
|Like many pools and highways
|LANED
|Cooperation
|AID
|They begin trading, for short
|IPOS
|Frankincense, e.g.
|RESIN
|Singer of a famous bath time song
|ERNIE
|Crooked
|WRY
|Barack Obama’s mother
|ANN
|Sturm und ___
|DRANG
|Garner
|EARN