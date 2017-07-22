New York Times Crossword Answers July 23rd 2017

Clue Solution
Like some radios AMFM
"Born Sinner" rapper J. ___ COLE
17,000 -foot peak near the Equator [4] MOUNTKENYA
Guarantee ENSURE
Make airtight, in a way [4] HEATSEAL
Others of ancient Rome? ALII
Band member’s time to shine SOLO
In public OPENLY
Monster’s moniker NESSIE
Healthy [4] INTHEPINK
"Don’t ___ hero!" BEA
Nightshade family member [5] MANDRAKE
Prized possession [5] CROWNJEWEL
Home of the Gallatin Sch. of Individualized Study NYU
Take home NET
Unit around one foot? SHOE
Spending OUTLAY
Mich. neighbor ONT
Mater ___ DEI
One doing routine office work, informally [5] PENPUSHER
"Wasn’t that fantastic?!" TADA
Long PINE
Move to protect the king, say CASTLE
Praises highly EXTOLS
At all, in dialect NOHOW
Me.-to-Fla. route USONE
Color of el mar AZUL
Butt RAMINTO
Flowers native to damp woods OXLIPS
"Please, I’ll handle it" LETME
Totally LOL-worthy AHOOT
Dave of jazz [4] BRUBECK
Supermodel Lima ADRIANA
Certain fire sign LEO
Like the Greek god Pan HORNED
Flip out GOAPE
One leading the exercises, for short? [4] PETEACHER
Singer Bonnie RAITT
Sandwich inits. PBJ
Having as ingredients MADEOF
Guinea pig relative AGOUTI
Fruity spirit [6] PEARBRANDY
Vain, temperamental sort [7] PRIMADONNA
Long range ANDES
Bright lights NEONS
Band member’s main squeeze? [4] ACCORDION
___ song SWAN
1940 Disney release [3] FANTASIA
Swamp swimmer CROC
Woman who took a "roll in ze hay" in "Young Frankenstein" INGA
Pulling off bank jobs [5] HEISTING
Teddy Roosevelt targets TRUSTS
Much-swiped item IDCARD
Short trailer TEASER
Borgia who was an illegitimate son of Pope Alexander VI CESARE
Took a breather SAT
Message from the marooned SOS
Noah of "ER" WYLE
Grp. with a mission NASA
"Sure, sign me up!" IMIN
Predecessor of Rabin MEIR
What’s lost in "Paradise Lost" EDEN
Rabbit’s foot PAW
It’s inspired AIR
Original "Veronica Mars" channel UPN
Top ACME
Wears HASON
Pioneer in computer chess IBM
Channel setting on many airport TVs CNN
Gets cheeky with? MOONS
Act on a sudden itch to be hitched ELOPE
Fit for service ONEA
It may be seeded RYE
Even (with) FLUSH
Roger who battled 13-Across AILES
Utter OUTANDOUT
Cut, Paste and Print MENUOPTIONS
Degree in math? NTH
Mountain ___ DEW
Copse makeup TREES
Title character in a 1943 French novella [6] LITTLEPRINCE
Zap NUKE
Pedagogic org. NEA
Vote for YEA
Pacific capital APIA
N.F.L.’s Jaguars, on scoreboards JAX
Sugar suffix OSE
1990 Literature Nobelist Octavio ___ PAZ
Toner cartridge contents DRYINK
Is from ancient Rome? EST
The Big Pineapple [4] HONOLULU
Rhyme scheme ending a villanelle ABAA
French word between two surnames NEE
Intl. commerce grp. WTO
Banded gemstones ONYXES
Bert who sang "If I Only Had the Nerve" LAHR
Poor People’s Campaign organizer, for short MLK
Frequent Bosch setting HELL
Capital accumulation WEALTH
Dance craze of the 2010s DOUGIE
"___ and animals are free" (party slogan in "1984") PROLES
"___ Mine" (George Harrison book) IME
Like some lawyers’ work [4] PROBONO
Musical talent EAR
Cartographer MAPPER
Try to sink one’s teeth into BITEAT
Cheap cooking implement TINPAN
Like, forever AGES
Steely Dan’s best-selling album AJA
Naval noncoms CPOS
E’erlasting ETERNE
___ one-eighty DOA
Bleeping government org.? FCC
Trophy figure NIKE
"Why are you looking at me?" [4] WHATDIDO
Where It. is EUR
Inverse trig function ARCTAN
Agcy. that oversaw plants AEC
Ones "from Mars" MEN
Inits. in some parlors OTB
American-born Jordanian queen NOOR
"Shoo!" GIT
Org. behind the Human Genome Project NIH
Lewis ___, 1848 Democratic candidate for president CASS
11th-century campaign [4] FIRSTCRUSADE
Put in stitches SEWED
Like the Salt Lake Bees baseball team AAA
Decoration for an R.A.F. pilot DSO
"Will you let me have a taste?" CANITRYSOME
Clothing associated with Hillary Clinton PANTSUITS
"Same here" ASAMI
Like many pools and highways LANED
Cooperation AID
They begin trading, for short IPOS
Frankincense, e.g. RESIN
Singer of a famous bath time song ERNIE
Crooked WRY
Barack Obama’s mother ANN
Sturm und ___ DRANG
Garner EARN