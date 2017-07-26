New York Times Crossword Answers July 26th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times July 26th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Handles clumsily PAWS
Need ibuprofen, say ACHE
Mineral plentiful in kale IRON
Occupies, as a bird does a tree NESTSIN
Ballpark fig. EST
Secret ___ AGENT
Musical partner of Peter and Paul MARY
Queen of the Nile, briefly CLEO
World-renowned FAMED
Words of acclamation ALLHAIL
Scale unit, in most of the world KILO
Subject for gossips ITEM
Jack’s love in "Titanic" ROSE
___ metal (1980s music subgenre) HAIR
British pol Farage NIGEL
KenKen solver’s need LOGIC
Washington establishment, so to speak SWAMP
Typeface similar to Helvetica ARIAL
Many a September birth VIRGO
Overcollect? HOARD
Tucked in ABED
Eighth-century conquerors of Iberia MOORS
Second-most-populous nation INDIA
Components of some batteries TESTS
Stepped heavily (on) TROD
Align the cross hairs on AIMAT
Like some testimony and enemies SWORN
"The deadline has arrived" ITSTIME
Keep under one’s thumb ENSLAVE
Vegas numbers game KENO
Fills with cargo LADES
Biden’s successor as V.P. PENCE
Hankering ITCH
Black-tie affair GALA
Fire drill objective EXIT
"Chicago" simpleton ___ Hart AMOS
One to whom you might say "G’day!" MATE
Rolling ___ (wealthy) INIT
Pulitzer winner Ferber EDNA
Plays for a sap USES
Play ___ with (do mischief to) HOB
"Common Sense" pamphleteer PAINE
Rambler maker of old, for short AMC
Hindu on a bed of nails FAKIR
Yellowstone has more than two million of them ACRES
Guy’s square dance partner GAL
2006 Supreme Court appointee ALITO
Response to "Knock knock" WHOSTHERE
Fr. misses MLLES
On its way SENT
"Esther …" ANYONEHOME
Cut, as with a letter opener SLIT
Ore-___ (frozen food brand) IDA
One referred to as "my hero!" SAVIOR
Witchy woman HAG
Not genuine: Abbr. IMIT
Squeeze moisture from WRING
"Yvonne …" TOBEALONE
Go public with AIR
Natalie Portman or Gene Simmons, by birth ISRAELI
Some E.R. cases ODS
"Sadie …" MAGICWORD
Reason to earn a badge MERIT
Whodunit’s essence PLOT
Like all prime numbers but one ODD
Where Dorothy and Toto are from KANSAS
Camera type, in brief SLR
Shelter rescues, e.g. PETS
"Ken …" IGETANAMEN
In ___ of (replacing) LIEU
S.S.N., e.g. TAXID
"Luke …" MANOHANDS
General local weather pattern CLIME
Like some stock trades, for short OTC
Like a merino OVINE
Can’t stomach HATES
Drop in on SEE
Often-buggy software versions BETAS
