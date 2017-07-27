New York Times Crossword Answers July 27th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times July 27th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Moving aspect of urban life? METRO
Like many volcanic fumes ACRID
Fend (off) STAVE
Small bay COVE
Word with can or season OPENER
Up to, informally TIL
Genre for Philip K. Dick SCIFI
Sound in Washington PUGET
Singer DiFranco ANI
Figure kept in the head, usually: Abbr. SSN
Kind of shell TACO
Mentioned previously AFORESAID
Things mined in Cleopatra’s Mines EMERALDS
"___ interested" NOT
Strong point FORTE
Civil unrest approaching anarchy MOBRULE
Expenditures of time and energy EFFORTS
U.N. Security Council permanent member: Abbr. RUS
Blender setting PUREE
Rascal SCAMP
Like most taxicabs FOURDOOR
Some real estate business LANDSALES
Yet, to Hamlet EEN
"Hamlet" division ACT
Member of a Great Basin tribe UTE
Sally ___ FORTH
Biblical book preceding Zeph. HAB
One end of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, informally STPETE
Seek water, in a way DOWSE
Ogden Nash specialty PUN
Big name in lawn care ORTHO
Sports team employee SCOUT
Songstress Lena HORNE
These, to Goya ESTAS
Historic Normandy event DDAY
Young salamanders EFTS
Hullabaloo DIN
"I’m shocked!," in a text OMG
Old TV knob: Abbr. HOR
Game animals, for some MASCOTS
It may be long, twisted or hollow PASTA
Out of place, in obstetric parlance ECTOPIC
Perilous UNSAFE
*Enjoying first-class amenities, say TRAVELINGINCOMF
Split apart RIVEN
Other side FOE
Nabisco brand since 1912 OREO
What might be written to a famous person ODE
Device releasing particles EMITTER
Goof ERR
One who knows the ropes PRO
Nag FUSSAT
Seasonal woe FLU
*Wind speed metric BEAUFSCALE
Galley part OAR
Right-hand page RECTO
Legal ___ AID
*One looking to become rich FUNEHUNTER
Figures on CBS’s "Code Black": Abbr. MDS
Tough slog ORDEAL
Kitchen meas. TSP
GPS data: Abbr. RDS
Canopy support BEDPOST
Any vessel, traditionally SHE
"The Wind in the Willows" creature TOAD
"___ Town" OUR
Bill of Southwest legend PECOS
Have charge temporarily … or a hint to answering this puzzle’s three starred clues HOLDDOWNTHEFORT
Adjusts one’s sights REAIMS
Blues-rock group that grew out of Jefferson Airplane HOTTUNA
J. M. ___, "The Playboy of the Western World" playwright SYNGE
Euripides tragedy ORESTES
VIDEO