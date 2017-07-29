New York Times Crossword Answers July 29th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times July 29th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Like some religious laws DIETARY
Not backed up UNSAVED
Haunted house sights CASKETS
Most affectedly dainty, to a Brit TWEEST
Political century: Abbr. SENS
Firebird alternative CAMARO
Rapper with a role in the 2015 film "Dope" ASAPROCKY
Eli Manning’s team, on scoreboards NYG
Certain congregation leader IMAM
Hackers’ helpers LOZENGES
C. S. Lewis piece? INITIAL
Through bribery VENALLY
Hole near a tongue EYELET
Recess rhyme starter EENY
2015 N.F.L. M.V.P. CAMNEWTON
Measurement in a celestial coordinate system HOURANGLE
Boo-boo OWIE
One lighting up the dance floor DISCOBALL
It can crawl or fly, but not walk TIME
Dinar spenders KUWAITIS
Selena Gomez or Eva Longoria, e.g. CHICANA
Hyatt hotel line REGENCY
Fitness legend Jack LALANNE
Adds to the pot STIRSIN
Least happening DEADEST
Ready PRIMED
Crashes into, in a way TBONES
Parted with GAVEUP
Family planning options, briefly IUDS
Roberts of romance NORA
Pond juveniles EFTS
Verizon purchase of 2006 MCI
Heating system network DUCTS
"Jeez, why don’t you just mind your own business?!" CANILIVE
Floored INAWE
Gain with little effort EASYMONEY
Its first cover, in 1970, said "Dynamite Afros" ESSENCEMAGAZINE
"Rests one’s eyes" TAKESANAP
Grammy category METAL
Class of fliers? AVES
Fragrant biblical gift MYRRH
It passes Luxor Temple NILE
1984 Summer Olympics star RETTON
Setting after resetting OOO
Ayn Rand hero GALT
Players rush for them: Abbr. YDS
Amalgamate WED
In a darling way CUTELY
Fuzzy food KIWI
First name on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" KRIS
Pair on a table at a nice restaurant CRUETS
Orange side YAM
Stuff "tested" in the 1960s’ Acid Tests LSD
"Close one!" PHEW
When Supreme Court sessions start: Abbr. OCT
Overturn NEGATE
European capital RIGA
"Don’t worry about it," slangily NOBIG
Octavia’s "others" ALIA
Trap during a ski trip, say ICEIN
Sunset, e.g. BOULEVARD
Basketball tactic MANTOMANDEFENSE
Rings ENCIRCLES
___-Carthage International Airport TUNIS
Eschews overnight shipping? DAYSAILS
How you might feel after finishing this puzzle SPENT
