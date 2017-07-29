New York Times Crossword Answers July 30th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times July 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Last Scottish king to die in battle JAMESIV
How you might do something dumb ONADARE
Preferred means of arriving at a fashion show? TAXITOTHERUNWAY
Some rescues TOWS
Subj. for CNBC IPO
Putin’s peace MIR
Stain that’s hard to remove INKSPOT
Keeps from proceeding DETAINS
Loses SHEDS
Order member NUN
Klingons, e.g. ALIENRACE
Tower with many eaves PAGODA
Suffix with 105-Across IST
Christmas threesome HOS
Banned supplement EPHEDRA
Not worth ___ of beans AHILL
Go through RIFLE
Historical trivia DATES
Vandals HUNS
___ party HEN
Decagonal TENSIDED
A butter alternative OLEO
Actress Vardalos NIA
Little Boy, e.g., informally ABOMB
Got out of EVADED
Stud site EAR
Dust jacket part, usually BIO
Revenue source for a magazine PRINTAD
Inspects a fashion designer’s offerings? GOESOVERTHELINE
One who says "I’d like to have …" ORDERER
AOL alternative NETZERO
Food prep class at school HOMEEC
Very short climb STEP
Chilling, so to speak ATEASE
Ruins as a dog might CHEWSUP
Food in the field RATIONS
Cantina treats FAJITAS
Top of the world ICECAP
Quattro minus uno TRE
Edict DECREE
"Take it!" HERE
Nutmeg State collegian ELI
Cry of exasperation HONESTLY
Warlords, e.g. RULERS
Medium-to-poor NOTSOGOOD
Ideal DREAM
Drunk’s problem DTS
Cop’s target PERP
Cans COOLERS
One may be tipped HAT
Goes through PIERCES
Creator of an ancient pyramid scheme? IMHOTEP
Ring around the collar LEI
Place for cannons ARSENAL
Winter apples RUSSETS
Holiday scene CRECHE
You, once THEE
Some Latinas: Abbr. SRTAS
Pitch HEAVE
Like some floors OAKEN
Order member FRA
Long-winded TALKY
Leg bender KNEE
Advantage USE
___ Xing PED
Put in, as hours LOG
Glass on public radio IRA
Suffix with fact OID
Little bit JOT
Chickenhearted TIMID
Spur-of-the-moment SNAP
"Word just got out …" IHEARD
Funny Gasteyer ANA
Offer a thought OPINE
Shakers’ movement? HULA
Loren of "Marriage Italian-Style" SOPHIA
Top limit, for short MAX
Flaunt a loose dress at a soiree? WORKTHENIGHTSHIFT
Text changes EDITS
Mideast royal name SAUD
Fair-hiring letters EOE
Vogue rival ELLE
Overstuff SATE
Title of a fashion industry seamstress’s tell-all? ONPINSANDNEEDLES
With 53-Across, goethite, e.g. IRON
N.F.C. North rivals of the Bears LIONS
Support under a tank? BRA
"Enrol," for "enroll": Abbr. VAR
Ones who fix toys? VETS
Grub EATS
Flapper wrapper BOA
Ideal PARAGON
Chipper greeting HIHO
Cellphone chip holder SIMCARD
See 38-Across ORE
Personal guide CREDO
What some wrap dresses are? FITTOBETIED
D.C. summer setting EDT
___ pants HAREM
Plot at home, maybe ACRE
Fantasy writer Michael ENDE
"___ who?" SEZ
Exercise with keys ETUDE
Way off base? JEEP
Unwanted pressure HEAT
Bit of a grind CHORE
Get the gold WIN
Author Michael ___ Dyson ERIC
"Frozen" snow queen ELSA
Mars vehicle ROVER
Scatter SOW
Like a model’s hairstyle? CUTANDDRIED
Calendario opener ENERO
Argentine article UNA
Northern Indiana county or its seat LAPORTE
Kind of pressure PEER
Souls PSYCHES
French possessive TES
Bundle PILE
Shiner STAR
Boating aid OAR
Civil War inits. CSA
Ding maker TIMER
Kind of street THRU
Takes fashion photos using an unorthodox camera angle? SHOOTSFROMTHEHIP
More limited LESS
"Keep it ___" REAL
Bylaw, briefly REG
Plane-related AERO
N.B.A. notables Korver and Lowry KYLES
Shorten some couture dresses? TAKEUPACOLLECTION
Bach’s Partita No. 6 ___ Minor INE
Resistant (to) AVERSE
Swift ending for a bad stage performance HOOK
Chill-inducing, say EERIE
Writer/critic Hentoff NAT
Got the impression SENSED
Uneasy EDGY
Ground breaker SPADE
Chicago rumblers ELS
