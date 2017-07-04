New York Times Crossword Answers July 4th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times July 4th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Big name in camera film FUJI
Fancy stone OPAL
Pastoral verse IDYL
Captain’s record LOG
President, at times VETOER
In addition ALSO
Snatches NABS
Cunning SLY
London football club nicknamed "The Gunners" ARSENAL
Anago, at a sushi restaurant SEAEEL
Common ingredient in pasta sauce PLUMTOMATO
Purrers CATS
Firefighter’s tool AXE
Very loud AROAR
The Great Tempter SATAN
Chopper in the Vietnam War HUEY
Fashionable MODISH
Backwoods sort YOKEL
Crawling, say ONALLFOURS
Lure ENTICE
Org. that gives out Image Awards and Spingarn Medals NAACP
President who launched the war on drugs NIXON
Land celebrated on March 17 ERIN
Sï¿½o ___ and Prï¿½ncipe TOME
Sends unwanted email SPAMS
Dishevel MUSS
Attempt to copy EMULATE
___ code (discount provider) PROMO
Drops a few G’s, say? ELIDES
Allow ENABLE
"Julius Caesar" costume TOGA
Persian leader SHAH
Jane who falls for Edward Rochester EYRE
Directional word, for short THRU
Justice Gorsuch NEIL
Highchair surface TRAY
Real beauty GEM
Rainy WET
___ Mahal TAJ
Covering for leftovers FOIL
Popular sneakers VANS
Pet welfare org. ASPCA
Hairstyle that might have a lot of spray UPDO
Its first flight went from Geneva to Tel Aviv ELAL
"Calm down!" RELAX
Title bootlegger in an F. Scott Fitzgerald novel JAYGATSBY
Fry in a small amount of fat SAUTE
Sick ILL
Ones jumping up Down Under, for short ROOS
Appears to be SEEMS
Gardening tool HOE
ï¿½douard who painted "Le Dï¿½jeuner sur l’herbe" MANET
"I’m here, too" YOUARENOTALONE
Printing cartridge TONER
Tennis star nicknamed "The King of Clay" NADAL
Russian for "peace" MIR
Green-light OKAY
Tough job for a dry cleaner STAIN
Skirt that stops at the ankles MAXI
Country singer Tillis MEL
The Hindu "Ramayana" and others EPICS
Stage, as a play PUTON
Model with the most Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition covers (5) ELLEMACPHERSON
Amusement park water ride FLUME
Thumbs-down responses NOS
Works hard TOILS
Ore stratum SEAM
Big bang letters TNT
Cheese from cow’s milk GOUDA
"What’s the use?" WHYBOTHER
White-plumed marsh dweller EGRET
___ Grey tea EARL
Song for a coloratura ARIA
Curving billiards shot MASSE
Quaker pronoun THEE
What the beginnings of 17-, 25-, 40- and 52-Across are each a fourth of, phonetically JULY
