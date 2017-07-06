New York Times Crossword Answers July 6th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times July 6th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Popular ice cream flavor RUMRAISIN
Little extra poundage SPARETIRE
Betamaxes, e.g. VCRS
S.F. winter clock setting PST
Line of Japanese smartphones SONYXPERIA
Where one might be marooned ISLET
Content GLAD
Question asked in befuddlement HOW
Part of a Whopper BEEFPATTY
Approach quickly RUNTO
Like a rainbow ARCED
Movers and shakers DOERS
13th, maybe IDES
It often occurs following a car wash, seemingly RAIN
Classic Britcom ABFAB
Hamiltons TENS
"Whew!" BOY
Tropical houseplant BAMBOOPALM
Animal lovers’ program ADOPTAPET
Chest protector BIB
Performance that requires a lot of upper body strength POLEDANCE
Figure whose wings melt in the sun SNOWANGEL
Prepare to pin the tail on the donkey, say SPIN
Decepticons, in the Transformers universe ENEMY
Golf ___ PRO
Frustrated exclamation ARGH
Be in development BREW
Unsuccessful draft picks, in sports lingo BUSTS
Opening INTRO
Have the tiller STEER
"The Two Fridas" artist KAHLO
Little annoyance GNAT
"You can’t have that!" MINE
Second letter before iota ETA
Two-nation peninsula: Abbr. KOR
Say "Yeah, I can make it," say RSVP
[Ask me what’s wrong] SIGH
Pitt of "The Big Short" BRAD
Scannable symbols on store items, for short UPCS
2017 Best Play winner OSLO
Mark’s replacement EURO
Will Smith’s co-star in 1995’s "Bad Boys" MARTINLAWRENCE
Some airport times: Abbr. ARRS
Like most clown wigs DYED
Last word of a fairy tale AFTER
Hon, modern-style BAE
Part of a phone plan TEXT
Two-legged stands BIPODS
Tantrum FIT
Madrid’s country, on Olympic scoreboards ESP
___ fides BONA
Like the Nikkei and Hang Seng indexes ASIAN
It uses clicks in lieu of paddles EBAY
Decorates with some rolls, for short TPS
There are two, as the expression goes, in each of 16- and 55-Across BIRDS
Part of a golf cup RIM
There’s one, as the expression goes, in 5- and 27-Down STONE
"The Matrix" hero NEO
___ Xtra (soda) PIBB
Traffic cone PYLON
Sports category prefix PARA
"Help me, ___-Wan Kenobi. You’re my only hope" OBI
Source of Manchego cheese EWE
Cafe BISTRO
Band whose name sounds like a vegetable KORN
Fish ladder site DAM
Remove ID from, as a Facebook picture UNTAG
Look stunned GAPE
Lots of MANY
Physicist who won a 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom STEPHENHAWKING
Nursery item TREE
One way to stand TALL
First word of a fairy tale ONCE
Stripe SORT
Half of a two-volume directory ATOM
Collection of highlights or bloopers REEL
VIDEO