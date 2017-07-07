New York Times Crossword Answers July 7th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times July 7th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
European textile city that gave us the word "denim" NIMES
Actress Aimï¿½e ANOUK
Common wedding dress color IVORY
Flooring option LINOLEUM
G, in the key of C SOL
Mahershala ___, Best Supporting Actor for 17-Across ALI
Internet annoyances LAGS
Lead-in to -wise OTHER
Business meeting? NETWORKING
Things seen on a bookshelf SPINES
Mandarin or Mandingo TONGUE
Like someone who invests in volatile stocks RISKPRONE
Piedmont city famous for its sparkling wine ASTI
Three follower, in sports PEAT
A couple words? IDOS
Bailiwick AREA
Lobster catcher? BIB
Dimensions without planes NOFLYZONES
Lohengrin’s love ELSA
Regard DEEM
Win, lose or draw VERB
Together, in music ADUE
Deep-sixes GETSRIDOF
"Thimble Theatre" surname OYL
Part of a club MAYO
Not without consequences ATAPRICE
Not-so-distant relative AUNT
What may have a strong net effect? BOT
"i" dot TITTLE
Oregon State mascot BEAVER
Woman’s name meaning "peace" IRENE
Funny COMIC
And no one else ALONE
Blacksmith’s tool TONGS
Little rascals IMPS
Actress Kate of "House of Cards" MARA
Search SIFT
Cut (off) LOP
___ Lankan SRI
Filing station? NAILSALON
Bookbag part STRAP
Kept sacred INVIOLATE
Public speaker’s asset POISE
2016 film that won Best Picture MOONLIGHT
Photo app, slangily INSTA
It’s a little less than a pound EURO
Where to stick a needle SEWINGKIT
NASA project launched in 1973 SKYLAB
Shifted, in a way, as a skirt RODEUP
CNN host Burnett ERIN
Fairy tale sister ROSERED
Posts an intentionally mysterious status update on social media VAGUEBOOKS
Estadio cheer OLE
Swelling EDEMA
"In case it’s of interest …" FYI
"Mosses From an Old ___" (Hawthorne short story collection) MANSE
Grind RUT
Kobe Bryant made it 15 times ALLNBATEAM
Geek Squad company BESTBUY
Court painter of Charles IV of Spain GOYA
Title Roman tribune of an early Wagner opera RIENZI
Hanna-Barbera feline TOPCAT
Elvises in Las Vegas, e.g. IMITATORS
Chocolate/caramel candy ROLO
Show on which Key and Peele got their start MADTV
"Promises, Promises" writer NEILSIMON
Member of the working class PROLE
Putting teeth into ENFORCING
More sheltered SAFER
Furniture and such onstage SETPIECES
VIDEO