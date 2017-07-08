New York Times Crossword Answers July 9th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times July 9th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Doesn’t just sit there ACTS
Flat, e.g. SHOE
With 44-Down, half-dozen real estate agents? SIXCHARACTERSIN
Longtime news inits. UPI
"Breaking Bad" channel AMC
One escorting GUIDER
Log ENTER
Terrier named after a Scottish island SKYE
Real pal, for short BFF
Bit of jewelry with a pendant EARDROP
Attached with a knot at the end TIEDOFF
Not nebulous CLEAR
Nebulous HAZY
Downed ATE
Climbs ASCENDS
___ sauce (macaroni and cheese ingredient) MORNAY
Word after sing or string ALONG
Post on a banister NEWEL
Perplex ADDLE
Off the beaten path AFIELD
Plain dwelling? TEPEE
Part of a concert that many people impatiently sit through OPENER
Moving vehicle VAN
Some infrastructure ROADS
Name for a cat FELIX
Depression Era refugee OKIE
Stash hunter NARC
Hebrew name that means "his peace" SHLOMO
Annotation on Santa’s list NICE
About which you might ask "One lump or two?" CAMEL
Theme in "To Kill a Mockingbird" RACISM
See 3-Down SEARCHOFANOFFER
Name on the Saudi flag ALLAH
Refuse WASTE
Not engaged BORED
It has two cups BRA
LP players HIFIS
Teaser PROMO
___-Bakr (father-in-law of Muhammad) ABU
Like Mork ORKAN
Put in a crypt ENTOMB
Aconcagua’s range ANDES
Like most Judd Apatow comedies BAWDY
In flames AFIRE
One may be polyatomic ION
Ripe MATURE
"Golden Boy" playwright ODETS
Pokï¿½mon Go, for one APP
Posh SWANKY
Yogurtlike beverage KEFIR
Whole lot RAFT
"Gymnopï¿½dies" composer SATIE
Africa’s ___ Chad LAKE
James who wrote the best seller "A Million Little Pieces" FREY
City next to Gulfport BILOXI
Cut at a slant BEVEL
Selfish demand MEFIRST
Discover UNEARTH
City on the Italian Riviera SANREMO
Sign of a hit SRO
What jets may do midair REFUEL
Word often said to lack a rhyme ORANGE
Contents of drives DISCS
Do better than ONEUP
Mother-of-pearl NACRE
Size again REFIT
Candid FRANK
Nasdaq alternative NYSE
"C’est la vie!" ALAS
Paleontologist’s find BONE
Polo brand IZOD
Cook who’s entrepreneurial TIM
___ talks TED
It might get your feet wet DEW
Stadium cry OLE
Relieves ASSUAGES
"You ___!" BETCHA
Noted brand once owned by a utopian colony in Iowa AMANA
Theodore, for one CHIPMUNK
Display no talent for FAILAT
Like boots SOLED
Deadliness TOXICITY
Make lots of people stop in their tracks? FREEZEACROWD
Heartbeat SEC
Bite stopper DEET
When Juno Beach was attacked DDAY
Herb in absinthe FENNEL
Be watchfully ever-present HOVER
Flub ERROR
Obtain through trickery FINAGLE
Roughly equal ONAPAR
"Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me," e.g. SPOOF
Demanding NEEDY
One of the singing Carpenters KAREN
Unnecessary extras that don’t cost much? CHEAPFRILLS
One may be circular SAW
Neighbor of Turkey IRAN
Did some farm work BALED
Sharp ACID
Lugosi of film fame BELA
Cry of Pontius Pilate ECCEHOMO
Company behind the Falcon 9 launch vehicle SPACEX
Grad student headaches ORALS
Ancient Greek vessel TRIREME
Diamond stat RBI
Mountain in the logo of Yerevan State University ARARAT
Sweetheart, in slang BAE
Brother who’s a criminal? FELONIOUSMONK
Subject of the photo "Guerrillero Heroico" CHE
Trembling, say AFRAID
Friend of Huck TOM
Hectic scramble MADDASH
Cirrus clouds, e.g. WISPS
King of the Titans, in Greek legend KRONOS
Movie starring Michael J. Fox as a lycanthrope TEENWOLF
French press alternative DRIP
Look ecstatic BEAM
Neighbors ABUTS
How Bilbo Baggins traveled AFAR
Currency with notes in denominations of 1,000, 5,000 and 10,000 YEN
Annoy actors Keaton and Crabbe? MIFFBUSTERS
Clog clearer SNAKE
On again RELIT
Green NAIVE
Scotland’s ___ Islands ORKNEY
Doomed DONEFOR
Soprano Fleming RENEE
Cold treat eaten with a spoon FROYO
Strapped, say INAFIX
___ relative NEAR
Boris Pasternak heroine LARA
Org. that might come pounding at the door FBI
Safety worry? SECURITYFRET
Home to some flying monkeys LANDOFOZ
Heals CURES
"Am I the only one thinking this …?" ISITME
Hollywood resident, e.g. ANGELENO
Said "C-O-L-O-U-R," e.g. SPELT
Kind of acting METHOD
Made fun of mercilessly SKEWERED
