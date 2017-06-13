New York Times Crossword Answers June 13th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times June 13th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
‘Now listen …’ LOOKHERE
‘Paradise Lost’ setting EDEN
‘Wow, you have violins!’? GEESTRINGS
17,000-year-old find in France’s Lascaux cave ART
17th-century Dutch painter Jan STEEN
Apiarist? BEESTUDENT
Arnaz of ‘I Love Lucy’ DESI
Badge holders OFFICERS
Blend, as batter STIR
Chef known for ‘New New Orleans’ cuisine EMERIL
City across the Nile from the Valley of the Kings LUXOR
Continue through time ENDURE
Cop’s stunner TASER
Court fig ATTY
Dancer Nureyev RUDOLF
Decisive defeat ROUT
Dutch cheese EDAM
Electric cars named for an inventor TESLAS
Firenze farewell CIAO
Flared skirts ALINES
Girl’s name that’s also a 59-Down OPAL
Holder for cash and IDs WALLET
Influence with higher-ups PULL
Invoice from a souvenir shop? TEEBILL
Kind of salami GENOA
King Kong, for one APE
Land, as a fish REELIN
Legal authorities JURISTS
Length x width, for a rectangle AREA
Lone Ranger accessory MASK
Long-necked wader EGRET
Look of a room DECOR
Made disappear, in a way ATE
Maiden name preceder NEE
Maniacal leader? EGO
Many a PC cable USB
Many SAT takers: Abbr JRS
Market oversupply GLUT
Microscope part LENS
Newswoman Van Susteren GRETA
Opera highlight ARIA
Org. for some sportswomen LPGA
Org. of concern to H&R Block IRS
Outrage IRE
Patti in the Grammy Hall of Fame LABELLE
Playlist listing SONG
Poorly lit DIM
Pop-producing toy weapon CAPGUN
Pro baseball player with an orange-and-black uniform ORIOLE
Purple things in several van Gogh paintings IRISES
Quick, suggestive message SEXT
Recycling receptacle BIN
Rx dosages, e.g.: Abbr AMTS
Salon product for a spiky do HAIRGEL
See 58-Down GEM
Signal Ernie’s buddy to step onstage? CUEBERT
Sitcom segments EPISODES
Stare open-mouthed GAPE
State of rest REPOSE
Stogies CIGARS
Terse put-down of Sandra’s ‘Gidget’ performance? DEEFLAT
They might be sealed LIPS
Title for Maria Theresa of Austria EMPRESS
To a smaller degree LESS
Toasty WARM
Trains to Chicago’s Loop ELS
Triumph WIN
Typical specimen EXEMPLAR
Unit of capacity for a bridge TON
Unlike the proverbial rolling stone MOSSY
Unsullied PURE
Where to keep divorce papers? EXFILES
Worrisome org. for a draft dodger SSS
Wriggly temptation for a fish WORM
___ Leppard DEF
___ Plaines, Ill DES
___ smasher ATOM
___-serif SANS
