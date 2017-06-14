New York Times Crossword Answers June 14th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times June 14th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
‘And the ___ goes to …’ OSCAR
‘Poor venomous fool,’ in Shakespeare ASP
‘___ does not surpass nature, but only brings it to perfection’: Cervantes ART
‘___-hoo!’ YOO
1871 Eliot novel MIDDLEMARCH
1924 Gershwin composition RHAPSODYINBLUE
1970 Harrison song MYSWEETLORD
1977 Lucas film STARWARS
2010 Bush autobiography DECISIONPOINTS
Access TAPINTO
Actor Robert of 1970s-’80s TV’s ‘Quincy, M.E.’ ITO
Aid in quitting smoking PATCH
Amazon category USED
Baltic capital RIGA
Bum ___ ARIDE
Bush denizen, for short ROO
Capital of Qatar DOHA
Celebratory cry BOOYA
Colony members BEES
Coupling device YOKE
Dial, e.g SOAP
Dish featuring corn chips as a main ingredient FRITOPIE
Early platform for The Legend of Zelda, for short NES
Easy way to get information on something nowadays GOOGLEIT
Exclamation that describes 13-, 20-, 30-, 39- and 51-Across BYGEORGE
Fire ARDOR
Flying pest, slangily SKEETER
Gymnastics event, informally BEAM
Heavily involved INDEEP
High throw LOB
Highland patterns PLAIDS
Immigrant’s course, for short ESL
Jewish organization known for its outreach work CHABAD
Just MERE
Lead-in to boy ATTA
Letters associated with a rainbow flag LGBT
Like the Atacama Desert among all places on earth DRIEST
Like the baby in a 9 1/2-month pregnancy LATE
Looking skyward UPCAST
Magazine founder Eric UTNE
Malfunction ACTUP
Modern education acronym STEM
Nervous ONEDGE
Off-axis ASLANT
Office of the Vatican PAPACY
Other, in Oaxaca OTRO
Place for a 12-Down ARM
Place to find solutions in school CHEMLAB
Plantation of book and film TARA
Playwright Eugène IONESCO
Pointless VAIN
Polish dumpling PIEROGI
Raising of spirits? SEANCE
Regarding this matter HERETO
Scrape or cut LESION
Secretary of state during the Korean War ACHESON
Self-referential META
Shock jock Don IMUS
Sloughed off SHED
Some paid rides UBERS
Sort with a high-energy personality TYPEA
Stamp collector’s unit PANE
Suffix with major ETTE
Syllable in oldies songs SHA
Symbol for torque TAU
T.S.A. tool WAND
Terra ___ (old name for Newfoundland) NOVA
Took top honors WON
Wifey, with ‘the’ MRS
Word before Day or World on magazine racks WOMANS
[Warning: explicit content] NSFW
___ chi ch’uan TAI
