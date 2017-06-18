New York Times Crossword Answers June 18th 2017

New York Times

Clue Solution
#1 Presley hit DONTBECRUEL
‘Don’t give up!’ TRY
‘Don’t worry about me!’ IMOK
‘Enough!’ STOP
‘Excuse me, but my partner’s and my kids go first!’ AFTERHOURS
‘Hmm … it’s escaping me’ IFORGET
‘If all else fails …’ ATWORST
‘Listen up, Luis!’ OYE
‘Oh, boohoo!’ GETOVERIT
‘Shoot over your response’ EMAILME
‘The Terrible’ czar IVANIV
‘Ugh!’ BLEH
‘Ugh, that hits close to home!’ TOOREAL
‘What nerve!’ THEIDEA
‘___, Escher, Bach’ (Pulitzer-winning book) GODEL
Amphibious auto AQUACAR
Asian plumlike fruit LOQUAT
Athlete’s time off RESTDAY
Bacteria-battling drug SULFA
Based on theoretical deduction APRIORI
Bedding in a horse’s stall STRAW
Better than normal ABOVEPAR
Big fashion inits YSL
Chimp relatives ORANGS
Clear one’s head? GOBALD
Clothe ATTIRE
Cloud’s purpose DATASTORAGE
Confines due to injury LAYSUP
Court orders WRITS
Cronies OLDPALS
Crop-damaging rodent VOLE
Did so-so at school GOTAC
Digital currency ECASH
Directional suffix ERN
Donates shelter to some beavers? GIVESADAMN
Essence of an idea NUB
Exam for future attys LSAT
Facsimile, for short REPRO
Fantasy game role OGRE
Feast consisting entirely of Hawaiian foodstuffs? TAROTSPREAD
Flight destination? NEST
Follows, as advice ACTSON
Freddy once hailed as ‘the next Pelé’ ADU
Free spot, for short PSA
Frothing at the mouth RABID
Fuzzes NAPS
Gchat notes, e.g IMS
Gear for a hike BOOTS
Genetic material RNA
Gettysburg general MEADE
Goad URGE
Golf ball’s path ARC
Golfer Ernie ELS
Greek god depicted on the cover of ‘The Wind in the Willows’ PAN
Had because of OWEDTO
Hangs in there LASTS
Head of an estate LORD
Honoring grandly FETING
Hurt IMPAIR
Husband to Emilia in ‘Othello’ IAGO
Icelandic saga EDDA
Illinois college town URBANA
Inlets RIAS
Intoxicating Polynesian drink KAVA
It follows epsilon ZETA
James of R&B ETTA
James who wrote ‘A Death in the Family’ AGEE
John or James APOSTLE
Kings and queens bringing their steeds to a halt? REIGNINGMONARCHS
Laundry unit LOAD
Lead-in to phonic STEREO
Like concrete that’s shaped in advance PRECAST
Like elves’ ears POINTY
Little raider ARMYANT
Lyric poem EPODE
Making the honor roll, e.g GOAL
Medical professional on TV DROZ
Mouth pieces LIPS
Name that’s Hebrew for ‘my God’ ELI
Native of Conakry GUINEAN
Nelson who wrote ‘The Man With the Golden Arm’ ALGREN
Neutrogena dandruff shampoo TGEL
New pony FOAL
Not quite leaders of the pack BETAS
One following the dotted lines? PACMAN
One might represent a representative AIDE
One of 56 in 1776 SIGNER
Onetime rap moniker SNOOPLION
Org. involved in an annual open house PTA
Pac-12 team UTES
Part of a classic diner sign NEONTUBE
Part of E = mc^2 MASS
Part of las Filipinas ISLA
Photo ___ OPS
Plant disease whose two words differ by only one letter ROOTROT
Popeye creator E. C. ___ SEGAR
Popular rapper with a feline-sounding name TYGA
Powerful winds GALES
Powers to decide SAYSOS
Puma alternative AVIA
QB Tony ROMO
Qualifying words BUTS
Railroad name starting in 1832 ERIE
Relative of ‘POW!’ BAM
Result of waves hitting rocks SEASPRAY
Reversals of reversals in sentences? DOUBLEKNOTS
Ribald RACY
Rihanna’s 2016 ___ World Tour ANTI
Ring ___ TOSS
Road sign silhouette DEER
S. Amer. land ARG
Scoundrel KNAVE
See 37-Across TREE
Shell containers OILTANKS
Singer India.___ ARIE
Single shot awarded for being fouled while scoring, in basketball lingo ANDONE
Sleazeball CREEPO
Small egg OVULE
Social Security fig IDNO
Some Mardi Gras wear BEADS
Sot’s woe DTS
Soup, black bread and, for the wealthy, meat? RENAISSANCEFAIRE
Start of a Spanish count UNODOS
Start of the Marines’ motto SEMPER
Stat for Lou Gehrig or Manny Ramirez RBI
Straight HONEST
Tackle box item LURE
Tiny bit TAD
Tomb raider ___ Croft LARA
Up (for), paradoxically DOWN
Very serious SOLEMN
Warehouse DEPOT
When repeated, ‘All right, that’s enough!’ NOW
When repeated, plea to a stage magician PICKME
Who has ever won a debate over the internet? NOONE
With 73-Across, a symbol of Massachusetts ELM
Word with pink or cow SLIP
WSJ competitor NYT
___ culpa MEA
___ Raton, Fla BOCA