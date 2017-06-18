New York Times Crossword Answers June 18th 2017

|#1 Presley hit
|DONTBECRUEL
|‘Don’t give up!’
|TRY
|‘Don’t worry about me!’
|IMOK
|‘Enough!’
|STOP
|‘Excuse me, but my partner’s and my kids go first!’
|AFTERHOURS
|‘Hmm … it’s escaping me’
|IFORGET
|‘If all else fails …’
|ATWORST
|‘Listen up, Luis!’
|OYE
|‘Oh, boohoo!’
|GETOVERIT
|‘Shoot over your response’
|EMAILME
|‘The Terrible’ czar
|IVANIV
|‘Ugh!’
|BLEH
|‘Ugh, that hits close to home!’
|TOOREAL
|‘What nerve!’
|THEIDEA
|‘___, Escher, Bach’ (Pulitzer-winning book)
|GODEL
|Amphibious auto
|AQUACAR
|Asian plumlike fruit
|LOQUAT
|Athlete’s time off
|RESTDAY
|Bacteria-battling drug
|SULFA
|Based on theoretical deduction
|APRIORI
|Bedding in a horse’s stall
|STRAW
|Better than normal
|ABOVEPAR
|Big fashion inits
|YSL
|Chimp relatives
|ORANGS
|Clear one’s head?
|GOBALD
|Clothe
|ATTIRE
|Cloud’s purpose
|DATASTORAGE
|Confines due to injury
|LAYSUP
|Court orders
|WRITS
|Cronies
|OLDPALS
|Crop-damaging rodent
|VOLE
|Did so-so at school
|GOTAC
|Digital currency
|ECASH
|Directional suffix
|ERN
|Donates shelter to some beavers?
|GIVESADAMN
|Essence of an idea
|NUB
|Exam for future attys
|LSAT
|Facsimile, for short
|REPRO
|Fantasy game role
|OGRE
|Feast consisting entirely of Hawaiian foodstuffs?
|TAROTSPREAD
|Flight destination?
|NEST
|Follows, as advice
|ACTSON
|Freddy once hailed as ‘the next Pelé’
|ADU
|Free spot, for short
|PSA
|Frothing at the mouth
|RABID
|Fuzzes
|NAPS
|Gchat notes, e.g
|IMS
|Gear for a hike
|BOOTS
|Genetic material
|RNA
|Gettysburg general
|MEADE
|Goad
|URGE
|Golf ball’s path
|ARC
|Golfer Ernie
|ELS
|Greek god depicted on the cover of ‘The Wind in the Willows’
|PAN
|Had because of
|OWEDTO
|Hangs in there
|LASTS
|Head of an estate
|LORD
|Honoring grandly
|FETING
|Hurt
|IMPAIR
|Husband to Emilia in ‘Othello’
|IAGO
|Icelandic saga
|EDDA
|Illinois college town
|URBANA
|Inlets
|RIAS
|Intoxicating Polynesian drink
|KAVA
|It follows epsilon
|ZETA
|James of R&B
|ETTA
|James who wrote ‘A Death in the Family’
|AGEE
|John or James
|APOSTLE
|Kings and queens bringing their steeds to a halt?
|REIGNINGMONARCHS
|Laundry unit
|LOAD
|Lead-in to phonic
|STEREO
|Like concrete that’s shaped in advance
|PRECAST
|Like elves’ ears
|POINTY
|Little raider
|ARMYANT
|Lyric poem
|EPODE
|Making the honor roll, e.g
|GOAL
|Medical professional on TV
|DROZ
|Mouth pieces
|LIPS
|Name that’s Hebrew for ‘my God’
|ELI
|Native of Conakry
|GUINEAN
|Nelson who wrote ‘The Man With the Golden Arm’
|ALGREN
|Neutrogena dandruff shampoo
|TGEL
|New pony
|FOAL
|Not quite leaders of the pack
|BETAS
|One following the dotted lines?
|PACMAN
|One might represent a representative
|AIDE
|One of 56 in 1776
|SIGNER
|Onetime rap moniker
|SNOOPLION
|Org. involved in an annual open house
|PTA
|Pac-12 team
|UTES
|Part of a classic diner sign
|NEONTUBE
|Part of E = mc^2
|MASS
|Part of las Filipinas
|ISLA
|Photo ___
|OPS
|Plant disease whose two words differ by only one letter
|ROOTROT
|Popeye creator E. C. ___
|SEGAR
|Popular rapper with a feline-sounding name
|TYGA
|Powerful winds
|GALES
|Powers to decide
|SAYSOS
|Puma alternative
|AVIA
|QB Tony
|ROMO
|Qualifying words
|BUTS
|Railroad name starting in 1832
|ERIE
|Relative of ‘POW!’
|BAM
|Result of waves hitting rocks
|SEASPRAY
|Reversals of reversals in sentences?
|DOUBLEKNOTS
|Ribald
|RACY
|Rihanna’s 2016 ___ World Tour
|ANTI
|Ring ___
|TOSS
|Road sign silhouette
|DEER
|S. Amer. land
|ARG
|Scoundrel
|KNAVE
|See 37-Across
|TREE
|Shell containers
|OILTANKS
|Singer India.___
|ARIE
|Single shot awarded for being fouled while scoring, in basketball lingo
|ANDONE
|Sleazeball
|CREEPO
|Small egg
|OVULE
|Social Security fig
|IDNO
|Some Mardi Gras wear
|BEADS
|Sot’s woe
|DTS
|Soup, black bread and, for the wealthy, meat?
|RENAISSANCEFAIRE
|Start of a Spanish count
|UNODOS
|Start of the Marines’ motto
|SEMPER
|Stat for Lou Gehrig or Manny Ramirez
|RBI
|Straight
|HONEST
|Tackle box item
|LURE
|Tiny bit
|TAD
|Tomb raider ___ Croft
|LARA
|Up (for), paradoxically
|DOWN
|Very serious
|SOLEMN
|Warehouse
|DEPOT
|When repeated, ‘All right, that’s enough!’
|NOW
|When repeated, plea to a stage magician
|PICKME
|Who has ever won a debate over the internet?
|NOONE
|With 73-Across, a symbol of Massachusetts
|ELM
|Word with pink or cow
|SLIP
|WSJ competitor
|NYT
|___ culpa
|MEA
|___ Raton, Fla
|BOCA