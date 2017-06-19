New York Times Crossword Answers June 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times June 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
‘From what ___ seen …’ IVE
‘Thou ___ not …’ SHALT
‘Va-va-___!’ VOOM
‘___ fightin’ words!’ THEMS
2015 climate accord city PARIS
Aids in sign-lettering STENCILS
Alleviate EASE
Arcade pioneer ATARI
Attire not usually seen on casual Friday SUIT
Bad thing to go down in FLAMES
Billiard stick CUE
Circa ABOUT
Colored part of the eye UVEA
Colorful cereal TRIX
Conspires with ABETS
Craving URGE
Dance club bookings, in brief DJS
Debussy’s ‘Clair de ___’ LUNE
Despise HATE
Desserts with layered fruit and whipped cream PARFAITS
Dirt, dust, soot, etc GRIME
Doll-making tribe of the Southwest HOPI
Event location VENUE
Extinguished, as birthday candles, with ‘out’ BLEW
Feature of the easily offended THINSKIN
French summer ETE
Glittery jewelry BLING
Good dogs for pheasant hunters SETTERS
Govt. rules REGS
GPS option: Abbr RTE
Greatly annoys GALLS
Heads of France TETES
Heroine of Jean Auel’s ‘The Clan of the Cave Bear’ AYLA
Home furnishing product with a shade LAMP
Huff SNIT
Ignited again RELIT
In abundance GALORE
James ___ BOND
Like fish that are difficult to eat BONY
Like the president’s office OVAL
Lively Irish dances JIGS
Long, tedious effort SLOG
Main point of an idea GIST
Martini garnish OLIVE
Mathematician Turing ALAN
May or Polly of fiction AUNT
Motions left or right on Tinder SWIPES
Negotiator’s goal DEAL
Ones who’ve traveled to Mecca HAJIS
Opposite of outs INS
Otherwise ELSE
Parabola shapes ARCS
Pear variety BOSC
Performances by two singers … like 21- and 49-Across and 3- and 29-Down? DUETS
Plane engine’s sound when taking off ROAR
Profit GAIN
Put out, as a statement ISSUE
Rap’s ___ Wayne LIL
Ryan of ‘Boston Public’ JERI
Salt’s partner in potato chip flavoring VINEGAR
See 31-Down ITEM
Sierra ___ (African land) LEONE
Singers Johnny and Fiona? ROTTENAPPLE
Singers Keith and John? URBANLEGEND
Singers Patti and Tina? PAGETURNER
Singers Tori and Al? KELLYGREEN
Sit (down) hard PLOP
Soccer stadium cry OLE
Soothing ointments BALMS
Stolen stuff LOOT
Supermodel from Somalia IMAN
Surfer’s catch WAVE
Tool part used to create holes DRILLBIT
Trait transmitter GENE
Watches episode after episode of a TV series, say BINGES
Wildcat with tufted ears LYNX
With 30-Down, brief article in a paper NEWS
___ of one’s existence BANE
