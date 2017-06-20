New York Times Crossword Answers June 20th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times June 20th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
‘How sweet ___!’ ITIS
‘Law & Order: SVU’ actor ICET
‘Pray continue …’ DOTELL
1977 Steely Dan album AJA
1979 breakout role for Mel Gibson MADMAX
A wee hour ONEAM
Accept, as a lesser charge PLEADTO
Actress Hepburn AUDREY
Actress Mazar of ‘Entourage’ DEBI
Annual Austin festival SOUTHBYSOUTHWEST
Answer to the riddle ‘What force or strength cannot get through / I, with gentle touch, can do’ AKEY
Applesauce HOKUM
Arrival and departure locales hinted at by 17-, 21- and 50-Across AIRPORTTERMINALS
Attire that may leave the chest bare SARONG
Author LeShan EDA
Barely lit DIM
Bush – or an anagram of BUSH plus one letter SHRUB
Cause of tree damage and downed telephone wires HIGHWINDS
CBS show with a ‘New Orleans’ spinoff NCIS
Classic Camaro IROC
Comics villain ___ Luthor LEX
Component PART
Conceptualize IDEATE
Concluding musical section CODA
Conversed TALKED
County divs TWPS
Crank (up) AMP
Cross to bear ONUS
Demands INSISTSUPON
Diamonds are weighed in them CARATS
Die PERISH
Does awesomely KICKSBUTT
Dominant faith of Iran SHIISM
Dreadful, as circumstances DIRE
Dwellers east of the Urals ASIANS
Foul-smelling PUTRID
French filmdom CINE
Gerontologist’s subject AGING
Goulashes, e.g STEWS
Halved INTWO
Hill that’s steep on one side and gentle on the other CUESTA
Important consideration for investors RISK
Indigenous people of Singapore MALAYS
Item swiped by Indiana Jones at the start of ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ IDOL
Like the group you’re in if you’re out, for short LGBT
Meas. of engine speed RPM
Melodic subjects in music TEMAS
Mill devices SAWS
Native New Zealander KIWI
Negative linking word NOR
One of the friends on ‘Friends’ MONICA
One of the premier clubs in the Premier League MANCHESTERUNITED
Phishing target: Abbr SSN
Pilgrimage site in central Italy ASSISI
Pitiful SAD
Places where lines meet NODES
Roamer of the Serengeti GNU
Sandwich usually served with toothpicks CLUB
Sashimi go-with SAKE
Sneeze sound ACHOO
Southern region where blues developed MISSISSIPPIDELTA
Stove setting for simmering LOW
Swift steeds ARABS
Treasured possession PRIDEANDJOY
Unfold, poetically OPE
Up to, informally TIL
Volcano feature RIM
Waste container ASHBIN
Wheel groove RUT
When repeated, Hawaiian menu item MAHI
Words said while running out the door, maybe IMLATE
Wow IMPRESS
___ admin (IT pro) SYS
___ moment (shortly) INA
___-la TRA
