New York Times Crossword Answers June 22nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times June 22nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Irascible TESTY
"Frozen" princess ELSA
Pre-Red head TSAR
Palindromic tennis champ SELES
Symbol of silence REST
Protected, at 58-Down ALEE
Olympic skater Slutskaya IRINA
"That’s the way the cookie crumbles" CESTLAVIE
Rendezvous FACEMEETFACE
Honeydew producer APHID
Place STEAD
Joins hands? CLASPS
Going south TANKING
Typical Scottish Brexit vote NAE
Confront one another head-on TOESTANDTOE
"Je t’___" AIME
Poker tournament fee BUYIN
Menace with four-inch teeth ORCA
Book of the Bible after Amos OBADIAH
___-Town CHI
Grin broadly EARSMILEEAR
One flying during the holiday season, informally STNICK
Israeli resort city EILAT
Initiates badly? HAZES
Transfer, as in a bucket brigade HANDPASSHAND
Hollows GLENS
Fond of hiking, camping, etc. OUTDOORSY
/- ORSO
Enjoy Wilde or Wilder, say READ
Hawkeye IOWAN
1, 2, 3 or R GEAR
Name attached to a North Carolina "-ville" ASHE
Japanese chess SHOGI
See 60-Across SEA
Hipster CAT
Loop loopers ELS
"Whoa, slow down there, partner!" EASY
Popular tech review site CNET
Troubles AILS
Daredevil Knievel EVEL
Nursing, say CARE
Katniss’s partner in "The Hunger Games" PEETA
Out of order AMISS
Like Consumer Reports ADFREE
Snob ELITIST
Like some colossal bores TIDAL
Inquire about ASKAFTER
Children’s author Hoff SYD
What’ll give you a leg up? RUNG
Juliette of "Chocolat" BINOCHE
Cut OMIT
Christians’ ___ Creed NICENE
Place for a frog THROAT
"Feed your lawn" brand SCOTTS
N.B.A. long shots THREES
TripTik, e.g. AAAMAP
Some 1960s protests LIEINS
Prison guarded by Dementors AZKABAN
Either co-star of "Paper Moon" ONEAL
Mr. Rogers ROY
Balaam’s talking beast ASS
Jump the gun, e.g. ERR
Ancient Norse work EDDA
"I like the way you think!" GOODIDEA
Possesses, once HATH
Doctor of letters? SEUSS
Stopped lying AROSE
Where the Robinsons were lost on 1960s TV INSPACE
Who said "The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others" GANDHI
John Irving’s "A Prayer for ___ Meany" OWEN
Spanish welcome HOLA
Heaved "ho"? SIGH
VIDEO