New York Times Crossword Answers June 23rd 2017

Clue
Solution
Heaved "ho"? SIGH
Spanish welcome HOLA
John Irving’s "A Prayer for ___ Meany" OWEN
Who said "The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others" GANDHI
Where the Robinsons were lost on 1960s TV INSPACE
Stopped lying AROSE
Doctor of letters? SEUSS
Possesses, once HATH
Ancient Norse work EDDA
"I like the way you think!" GOODIDEA
Jump the gun, e.g. ERR
Balaam’s talking beast ASS
Mr. Rogers ROY
Either co-star of "Paper Moon" ONEAL
Prison guarded by Dementors AZKABAN
Some 1960s protests LIEINS
TripTik, e.g. AAAMAP
N.B.A. long shots THREES
"Feed your lawn" brand SCOTTS
Place for a frog THROAT
Christians’ ___ Creed NICENE
Cut OMIT
Juliette of "Chocolat" BINOCHE
What’ll give you a leg up? RUNG
Children’s author Hoff SYD
Inquire about ASKAFTER
Like some colossal bores TIDAL
Snob ELITIST
Like Consumer Reports ADFREE
Out of order AMISS
Katniss’s partner in "The Hunger Games" PEETA
Nursing, say CARE
Daredevil Knievel EVEL
Troubles AILS
Popular tech review site CNET
"Whoa, slow down there, partner!" EASY
Hipster CAT
Loop loopers ELS
See 60-Across SEA
Japanese chess SHOGI
Name attached to a North Carolina "-ville" ASHE
1, 2, 3 or R GEAR
Hawkeye IOWAN
Enjoy Wilde or Wilder, say READ
/- ORSO
Hollows GLENS
Fond of hiking, camping, etc. OUTDOORSY
Transfer, as in a bucket brigade HANDPASSHAND
Initiates badly? HAZES
Israeli resort city EILAT
One flying during the holiday season, informally STNICK
Book of the Bible after Amos OBADIAH
___-Town CHI
Grin broadly EARSMILEEAR
Menace with four-inch teeth ORCA
Poker tournament fee BUYIN
"Je t’___" AIME
Confront one another head-on TOESTANDTOE
Typical Scottish Brexit vote NAE
Going south TANKING
Joins hands? CLASPS
Place STEAD
Honeydew producer APHID
Rendezvous FACEMEETFACE
"That’s the way the cookie crumbles" CESTLAVIE
Olympic skater Slutskaya IRINA
Protected, at 58-Down ALEE
Symbol of silence REST
Palindromic tennis champ SELES
Pre-Red head TSAR
"Frozen" princess ELSA
Irascible TESTY
