New York Times Crossword Answers June 27th 2017

Clue
Solution
Eject, as angry words SPEW
"Thirty days ___ September …" HATH
Antioxidant-rich berry ACAI
24,110 years, for plutonium 239 HALFLIFE
Bad state to be in CHAOS
Guitar phrases RIFFS
Chooses OPTS
Intl. group with two South American members and none in North America OPEC
"When Harry Met Sally …" writer Ephron NORA
Exercise on an elliptical machine, informally CARDIO
Middle school math class PREALGEBRA
Annoyingly focused ANAL
What astronomers call a day on Mars SOL
Greek salad topper FETA
Florida State athlete, slangily NOLE
Tortilla chip dip SALSA
What the River Styx forms the boundary of UNDERWORLD
Bandleader Shaw ARTIE
Quaint dagger DIRK
Eye woe STYE
___ curiae (friends of the court) AMICI
Part of the body associated with sneezing, sniffling and snoring NOSE
Awful-smelling FOUL
Big mixing containers VATS
"___ is not to reason why" OURS
Copper alloy used in jewelry ROSEGOLD
State flower of Utah SEGO
Ireland’s Sinn ___ FEIN
Annoying critic GADFLY
In the red OWING
Broadway’s "___ Boots" KINKY
Enter GOIN
Rapper Kanye WEST
California’s ___ Valley NAPA
Superhero creator Lee STAN
Company that was the first in the U.S. to air a TV ad with a gay couple (1994) IKEA
Indian flatbread NAAN
Circular or spiral motion GYRE
Org. for which Mike Tyson twice held the heavyweight title WBA
Exiled leader of 1979 SHAH
Sing smoothly CROON
I.R.S. experts CPAS
Spotted rodent of South America PACA
Zoo resident that needs a big tank HIPPO
River of Florence ARNO
And others, for short ETAL
Following AFTER
Word exclaimed with "Get" or "Too" REAL
Slight sense that something is seriously shady WHIFFOFSCANDAL
Minus LESS
"Texas tea" OIL
Courtroom wear … or concern SUIT
"Just do it" or "I’m lovin’ it" ADSLOGAN
One who really brings out the crowds FANFAVORITE
Broody rock genre EMO
"Ye" follower on shoppe signs OLDE
Gene, the singing cowboy AUTRY
Hitters’ stats RBIS
Take advantage of USE
Military unit assembled for sudden attack STRIKEFORCE
Generous giving LARGESSE
Morales of "Criminal Minds" ESAI
Jokester WAG
Depression-era migrant OKIE
Fight to the bitter end … or a hint to the starts of 20-, 32- and 40-Across GODOWNSWINGING
"Star Trek: T.N.G." character WORF
Stay home for supper EATIN
"Fine by me" OKAY
Unwelcome bit of mail BILL
Paddle SPANK
Shakespearean king LEAR
Artist Warhol ANDY
Citrusy, e.g. TANGY
Hamlet, for one DANE
