New York Times Crossword Answers June 28th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times June 28th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Square UNHIP
Cathedral of Florence DUOMO
___ flask (thermos) DEWAR
Kick out EVICT
Heed the coxswain ROW
Green light ASSENT
Amtrak posting: Abbr. SCHED
Proverbial amount of bricks TON
Wartime poster phrase IWANTYOU
Con artist’s crime FRAUD
Cheery tune LILT
Drooling dog of the comics ODIE
Source of pressure, perhaps PEER
Nobelist Pavlov IVAN
Things having their home on the range? TEES
Drop-down item MENU
Gucci of fashion ALDO
State firmly AVER
Swing a scythe, say REAP
Grade enhancer PLUS
Cracked a bit AJAR
Logan of CBS News LARA
Got completely correct ACED
Mensa members’ assets IQS
Curling surface ICE
Fig. in a pilot’s announcement ETA
"To be, or not to be" soliloquy setting ELSINORE
Coordinate, as audio and video SYNC
Whole bunch SCAD
Household item whose manufacture employs 42-Across SOAP
Mob hit participants GUNMEN
"Spare me!," for one PLEA
Games played by Elite Eight winners SEMIS
Get the better of OUTDO
Phoebe of "Gremlins" CATES
Polygon measures AREAS
Andean source of wool LLAMA
God-awful LOUSY
Boardroom events: Abbr. MTGS
"Pet" that needs watering CHIA
Endurance, informally LEGS
Same old same old RUT
Org. for Raptors and Hawks NBA
Suckling site UDDER
Piedmont wine center ASTI
Lay an egg, so to speak FLOP
"Prospero Aï¿½o ___!" NUEVO
Garbage-hauling boat SCOW
Hitchhiker’s hope RIDE
Start of a quip about a whimsical celebrity couple HOWIWISHNATALIE
It may run the Sierra OS IMAC
Winner’s hand gesture VEE
Like "it," grammatically NEUTER
Quip, part 2 PORTMANDATED
Treelike creature of Middle-earth ENT
River of France and Belgium LYS
Dadaist Jean ARP
De Botton who wrote "The Architecture of Happiness" ALAIN
Words sealed with a kiss IDO
First name in stunt cycling EVEL
Quip, part 3 JACQUESCOUSTEAU
Greek counterpart of Mars ARES
Chemical in Drano LYE
Kvetches CARPS
"Far out!" RAD
Target of ID theft: Abbr. SSN
Bluto’s was 0.0 in "Animal House" GPA
Quip, part 4 SOICOULDCALL
"American Pie" singer Don MCLEAN
Article in Le Monde UNE
First name at Woodstock ARLO
End of the quip THEMPORTMANTEAU
Best Picture of 1958 GIGI
Like elbowing through a crowd, say RUDE
Flashes one’s pearlies BEAMS
Smart-alecky talk SASS
George Orwell’s alma mater ETON
Test for gold content, say ASSAY
VIDEO