New York Times Crossword Answers June 29th 2017

Clue
Solution
‘An Inconvenient Truth’ narrator GORE
‘Great Scott!’ BYGOLLY
‘Hey there’ HIYA
‘I think,’ in texts IMO
‘My fault’ PARDON
‘Perhaps’ IMAY
‘St. Elsewhere’ actor Ed ___ Jr BEGLEY
‘The ___ of Horace’ ODES
‘Traffic Crossing ___ Bridge’ (pioneering 1888 moving picture) LEEDS
‘Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go’ band WHAM
Always, to Shakespeare EER
Anthropologist Fossey DIAN
Arid SAHARAN
Attempt STAB
Berate RANTAT
Bowl ARENA
Call for cleanup in the Persian Gulf? BAHRAINWASH
Chem. unit MOL
Children’s ball game JACKS
Church council SYNOD
Cosmetics brand owned by Revlon ALMAY
Cut down ABRIDGED
Domineering BOSSY
Door opener KEYCARD
Email button SEND
Entreaty for a spouse’s emigration to Central America? TAKEMYWIFEBELIZE
Figure on the top of Paris’s Notre-Dame ANGE
Game played with 24 cards EUCHRE
Harry Potter’s owl HEDWIG
Having a corner piece? STAPLED
Hoosier hoopsters PACERS
Hunky-dory JAKE
Intensifies DEEPENS
It has its benefits: Abbr SSA
Kind of spray NASAL
Let RENT
Let up ABATE
Light-years away AFAR
Mess up FLUB
No-frills PLAIN
One in a million, e.g ODDS
Ones with X-Genes, in comics MUTANTS
Opera singer Pinza EZIO
Peter Falk feature GLASSEYE
Plants cultivated for their sap ALOES
Poi source TARO
Prefix with -logical ASTRO
Queen’s residence HIVE
Request for aid in East Africa? KENYAGIVEMEAHAND
Resident’s suffix ITE
Roadwork indicator CONE
Sale tag abbr IRR
Segue TRANSITION
Shaman, e.g HEALER
Shield of Athena AEGIS
Short albums, for short EPS
Shown, as teeth BARED
Slogan for a West African airline? GHANAFLYNOW
Smelting residue SLAG
Southwest sch. with an enrollment of over 70,000 ASU
Subject of finger-pointing BLAME
Suit EXEC
Supermodel Hadid GIGI
Tatami material STRAW
Three-time N.H.L. M.V.P. Ovechkin ALEX
To be, to Augustus ESSE
Toothpaste ingredient WHITENER
Turkish title AGA
Uses cross hairs AIMS
Virus carried by fruit bats EBOLA
Who shouldn’t ‘let your babies grow up to be cowboys,’ in a 1978 #1 country song MAMMAS
Word before school or class MIDDLE
Wordless denials HEADSHAKES
Writer ___ Rogers St. Johns ADELA
Yes, on board AYE
___ Republic, state toppled in 1933 WEIMAR
___ Thomas, entertainer with a Presidential Medal of Freedom MARLO
