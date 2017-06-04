New York Times Crossword Answers June 4th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times June 4th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
’17 and ’18 YRS
‘Makes sense’ ISEE
‘Me neither,’ formally NORI
‘Uh-huh’ YEAH
‘Yikes!’ OHNO
1983 Michael Keaton title role MRMOM
2005, to Cato MMV
4,840 square yards ACRE
Accessory ADDON
Ackbar’s rank, in ‘Star Wars’ films ADMIRAL
Actress Peeples NIA
Andean tuber OCA
Anticipatory days EVES
Atop, poetically OER
Balneotherapy site SPA
Band aids AMPS
Became adept in TOOKTO
Bi- and bi-? TETRA
Bill Clinton or Barack Obama LEO
Bill Clinton or Barack Obama, informally DEM
Bounce along, in a way POGO
Bring in ARREST
Cape ___ COD
Cell parts ANODES
Character that goes ‘waka, waka, waka …’ PACMAN
Circumvention ENDRUN
Classic camera brand LEICA
Commanded BADE
Composer of many patriotic tunes SOUSA
Conductance quantities MHOS
Contractor’s guidelines SPECS
Conveyor part BELT
Course part UNIT
Cylinder-shaped pasta PENNE
Digitize, in a way SCAN
Doctrines CREDOS
Drawing tool COMPASS
Droops SAGS
Dungeons & Dragons piece DIE
Early days YOUTH
Ed.’s request SASE
Energetic pooch TERRIER
Exceed OVERGO
Favorite PET
Fee-free spot, briefly PSA
Flew off the handle LOSTIT
Gala FETE
Gently towel PATDRY
German auto co AUDI
Give the ax CAN
Gives in confidence ENTRUSTS
Goes in ENTERS
Gosling of ‘La La Land’ RYAN
Got up there AGED
Graph parts NODES
Hexagonal state UTAH
Hoity-toity sort SNOB
Home of Ithaca, Athens and Olympia USA
Homework lover, maybe NERD
Invalidate VOID
Irritates ANNOYS
It ‘knits up the ravell’d sleave of care,’ per Macbeth SLEEP
It uses the PageRank algorithm GOOGLE
It’s mined, all mined! ORE
Jacob’s twin ESAU
Jungian inner self ANIMA
Knights’ needs STEEDS
Knocked to the ground RAZED
Large Hadron Collider org CERN
Lead-in to guess or game ANYONES
Leave in STET
Less watertight LEAKIER
Like a good proof SOUND
Like some audiobooks ONCD
Like the movies ‘Brian’s Song’ and ‘Sharknado’ MADEFORTV
Like William Carlos Williams’s wheelbarrow RED
Literally, ‘great O’ OMEGA
Lo ___ MEIN
Make suitable for indoors, as a plant POT
Mike’s confectionery partner IKE
Military stints TOURS
Much of W.Va MTS
Not needing a cane, say SPRY
Old English letter ETH
One not acting alone COSTAR
Operative AGENT
Patella site KNEE
Peace signs DOVES
Person of note? MUSICIAN
Plant anew RESEED
Poem of homage ODE
Prefix with liberal NEO
Primes HEYDAYS
Punitive PENAL
Refuse to talk, with ‘up’ CLAM
Regarding ABOUT
Relating to a major vessel AORTAL
Relating to an eye layer RETINAL
Restaurant chain with a flag in its logo SBARRO
Ring bearers, maybe PIERCEDEARS
Romance writer Roberts NORA
Ron of the Dodgers CEY
RR stop STA
Santa ___, Calif ANA
Shoot the breeze CHAT
So ERGO
Something tacky to hang on the wall? NOTICEBOARD
Stayed on the shelf SAT
Stroke of luck? HOLEINONE
Syria’s Bashar al-___ ASSAD
Templeton from ‘Charlotte’s Web,’ e.g RAT
That, in Tijuana ESO
They go from town to town: Abbr RDS
Train part CAR
Tried STROVE
Turn on POWERUP
Unlike the wind SEEN
Unruly hair, metaphorically THATCH
Up to TIL
Vice President John ___ Garner NANCE
Visibly awed AGAPE
W.W. II danger UBOAT
What fan fiction is not CANON
When repeated, an old sitcom catchphrase NANU
Where to find some very wet sponges REEF
Wriggled WORMED
Writing tip #1 NEVERGENERALIZE
Writing tip #2 POOFREADCARFULY
Writing tip #3 NOSENTENCEFRAGMENTS
Writing tip #4 PASSIVESMUSTBESHUNNED
Writing tip #5 DONTUSECONTRACTIONS
Writing tip #6 AVOIDREDUNDANCY
Writing tip #7 AVOIDREDUNDANCY
Yearn for COVET
___ Day (June event, informally) DADS
___ group (structure found in proteins) AMINO
