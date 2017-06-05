New York Times Crossword Answers June 5th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times June 5th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ star HARRISONFORD
‘Shame on you!’ TSK
‘The Farmer in the ___’ DELL
‘Tickle Me’ doll ELMO
‘Ver-r-ry interesting!’ WELLNOW
‘Xanadu’ band, for short ELO
‘___ whillikers!’ GEE
102, in ancient Rome CII
11-Down symbol LION
A sensible sort NOFOOL
Alka-Seltzer sound PLOP
Announce DECLARE
Apply gently, as cream DAB
As required, after ‘if’ NEEDBE
At least NOLESS
Bad thing to blow … or what each of the circled letters in this puzzle represents TIRE
Ballet footwear TOESHOE
Biblical brother with a birthright ESAU
Blade in a sporting match EPEE
Blue hues INDIGOS
Brief brawl SETTO
Busy bee in Apr CPA
Campus bigwig DEAN
Casual calls YOOHOOS
Citrus peels ZESTS
Classic art subject NUDE
Common game in a school gym DODGEBALL
Common Market letters EEC
Craggy peak TOR
Deep-frying need HOTOIL
Doofus BOZO
Download for a Kindle EBOOK
Dummy at a protest march EFFIGY
Early radio transmitter TESLACOIL
Elton John/Tim Rice Broadway musical AIDA
Email address ending for a student EDU
Figure of speech TROPE
Freeze ICEUP
Geezer COOT
Greek counterpart to Mars ARES
Greek H’s ETAS
Hard-to-hit pitches HIGHCS
Highest possible grade APLUS
How some ground balls are fielded ONAHOP
In the thick of AMID
Inventor Whitney ELI
Lacking sense INANE
Lasso loop NOOSE
Leave standing at the altar JILT
Letter after ‘ar’ ESS
Letter after 22-Across TEE
Like a sorry-looking dog MANGY
Longtime news inits UPI
Never left the bench, say SAT
Norway’s capital OSLO
Oil cartel OPEC
One-cent coin since 1909 LINCOLNPENNY
Part of ‘business,’ phonetically SILENTI
Paternity identifier DNA
Prepare, as tea BREW
Pursue, as in tag CHASE
Rice dish PILAF
Shed old feathers MOLT
Sign between Cancer and Virgo LEO
Some whistle blowers REFS
Soothing succulents ALOES
Stackable cookies OREOS
The ‘one’ in a one-two JAB
Tiny WEE
Tragic clown in ‘Pagliacci’ CANIO
Trucker on a radio CBER
U2’s lead singer BONO
Useful item for finding a lost pet IDCHIP
Very thin, as clouds WISPY
Vow from a bride or groom IDO
Walks in water up to one’s ankles, say WADES
Wash oneself BATHE
Without purpose IDLY
VIDEO