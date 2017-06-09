New York Times Crossword Answers June 9th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times June 9th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
‘Easy peasy’ NOSWEAT
‘Nailed it!’ PERFECTO
‘Star Wars’ villain Kylo ___ REN
‘Was ist ___?’ DAS
‘Who ___?’ DAT
-1, for sine: Abbr MIN
1972 top 10 hit that ran for 7 minutes LAYLA
Apple apparatus CORER
Aussie girl SHEILA
Austin Powers’s car with a portmanteau name SHAGUAR
Brokerage famous for its ‘spokesbaby’ ETRADE
Chase with a drink WASHDOWN
Count (on) DEPEND
Dad ___ BOD
Famous introduction that was never actually used METARZAN
Fields of energy AURAS
Flight attendants point them out EXITS
From on high DIVINELY
Fulminated RANTED
Garçon’s offering CARTE
Ginny’s brother, in the Harry Potter books RON
Hat features BRIMS
Home of the Red Cross GENEVA
Household brand famous for its infomercials OXICLEAN
It can dirty your Windows ADWARE
It’ll give you a break ENTERKEY
Italian possessive MIO
Korean compact ELANTRA
Lab grp AKC
Lack of oomph ANEMIA
Like ‘Roma,’ to Romans FEMININE
Like AB negative among blood types RAREST
Long-distance call? YODEL
Mañana preceder HASTA
Manitoba tribe CREE
Markers CHITS
Mars, but not Earth GOD
Mass number AVEMARIA
Might SINEW
Movie villain modeled after Ernst Stavro Blofeld DREVIL
Mystery prize EDGAR
Natl. Women’s History Month MAR
Not right, sarcastically YOUROTHERLEFT
Out for a week or two, say AWAYONHOLIDAY
Overplay a part EMOTE
Rain forest menace ANACONDA
Razor sharpeners STROPS
Really long ACHE
Rears TAILENDS
Rep. Waters of California MAXINE
Road movie producer? DASHCAM
See 47-Across TRES
Seltzer, e.g MIXER
Set of priorities AGENDA
Small drinks NIPS
Snail trail SLIME
Some University of Virginia undergrads in 1969, for the first time COEDS
Story with many parts SAGA
Sweet, in scores DOLCE
Terse refusal CANT
They may have images of Mozart and Cervantes EUROS
Tie-ups SNARLS
Time long ago YORE
Treated, in a way DOSED
Unit of brilliance? CARAT
Units of wire thickness MILS
Unwelcome kind of message ERROR
Weighs, in a way HEFTS
Where Manila is LUZON
With 9-Down, Spanish leaders? UNODOS
