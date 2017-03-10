New York Times Crossword Answers March 10th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times March 10th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Twisted types SICKOS
Cannes star ETOILE
CNN newsman Jake TAPPER
Copa Mundial cry OLE
You may visit a lot of them before Christmas FIRS
Kind of attack PANIC
Covent Garden architect Jones INIGO
Spreads out in a park? PICNICS
Euro forerunner ECU
Time in therapy, e.g.: Abbr. SESS
Shia who’s not a Muslim LABEOUF
Cost-effective ECONOMIC
Cayenne’s hotter cousin HABANERO
Like much FM radio INSTEREO
Implore ENTREAT
Human appendage? OID
"Count ___" (calming advice) TOTEN
They’re traded in the Chicago Board of Trade FUTURES
Feel SEEM
Affect MOVE
Hector’s father PRIAM
2015 Literature Nobelist Alexievich SVETLANA
Certain chemistry lab apparatus TITRATOR
Immanuel Kant, for one ETHICIST
Purchase incentives REBATES
In a 6-Down ALARMED
It’s nothing NIL
Bit of computer programming executed repeatedly DOLOOP
Perpetual, poetically ETERNE
Didn’t take off STAYED
"Brigadoon" composer LOEWE
Theorbos, e.g. LUTES
Ottoman chiefs AGAS
Soften THAW
Cardinals’ home: Abbr. ARI
"My God!," as cried by Jesus ELI
Powerful singer’s asset, informally SETOFPIPES
Prophet in the Book of Mormon LEHI
Gelato alternative ITALIANICE
Like ___ of worms ACAN
Pioneer in heliocentric theory COPERNICUS
Fishing floats BOBS
Baht : Thailand :: ___ : Laos KIP
, $ or @ SIGN
Observed visiting SEENAT
Imperial sticks, say OLEO
San Francisco’s ___ Tower COIT
Dismal turnout NOONE
End of a letter SERIF
Backstage Broadway worker COSTUMER
Unmitigated disaster, in slang DUMPSTERFIRE
Jeanne d’Arc, e.g.: Abbr. STE
Raptors’ home: Abbr. TOR
Shoebox spec EEE
Second-in-command at a corp. COO
Leonardo da Vinci drawing featuring superimposed body positions VITRUVIANMAN
Very light ETHEREAL
They roll in TIDES
Erie or Miami TRIBE
D.C. tourist destination MALL
Senate majority leader who succeeded Dole LOTT
The house of Versace? LACASA
Vanquish ROUT
Bucolic expanse LEA
Having a scrap ATIT
John Nash’s field of mathematics GAMETHEORY
Narrow margin NOSE
A question of cosmology AREWEALONE
Mime and puppetry, e.g. ARTS
Went door to door? SIDESWIPED
