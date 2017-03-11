New York Times Crossword Answers March 12th 2017

|Held in reserve
|SETBY
|Queen topper
|TIARA
|Jostle
|ELBOW
|Move, informally
|RELO
|Is unobliged to
|NEEDNOT
|Soldier, for one
|ANT
|Curtain fabric
|NINON
|Ticked off
|ANNOYED
|Wear and tear
|USE
|Some sporty cars
|GTS
|Popular landscaping plants
|HOSTAS
|Compact
|TREATY
|Dreaded comment on a returned exam
|SEEME
|Lead-in to boy or girl
|ATTA
|Island chain?
|LEI
|1993 film that garnered Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress Oscars
|THEPIANO
|Turnaround too tempting to pass up?
|IRRESISTIBLEUIE
|Wand wielder
|MAESTRO
|"What happened next?"
|ANDTHEN
|Puzzle inventor Rubik
|ERNO
|Brandy fruit
|PEAR
|Unpopular baby name
|ADOLF
|Formation fliers
|GEESE
|Hour in the graveyard shift
|ONEAM
|Target of a 1972 ban
|DDT
|It’s inescapable
|FATE
|"Shoot!"
|FIREAWAY
|Nice piece of change
|TIDYSUM
|Plays without a break
|ONEACTS
|"Check out the Argentine soccer star!"?
|LOOKATTHATMESSI
|500, e.g.
|AUTORACE
|Exercitation
|EFFORT
|Grp. that might have a launch party
|NASA
|Where kids get creative in school
|ARTLAB
|Diving equipment co-invented by Jacques Cousteau
|AQUALUNG
|Shout from an arm waver
|OVERHERE
|Exodus
|HEGIRA
|They may have many chapters
|UNIONS
|Part of the brain that controls involuntary functions
|MEDULLA
|Reds, Blues or Browns
|PROTEAM
|World Cup chant
|OLE
|Start to practice?
|MAL
|Schedule position
|SLOT
|Baltic Sea feeder
|ODER
|2005 horror sequel
|SAWII
|Undercover operation
|STING
|Stuffy-sounding
|NASAL
|Heavenly
|ETHEREAL
|Picture of health, in brief?
|MRI
|Tense
|UPTIGHT
|First African-American to win a Best Actor Oscar
|POITIER
|Tivoli’s Villa d’___
|ESTE
|Attractions for bees
|NECTARS
|They’re always tired
|CLICHES
|French ice cream flavorer
|MENTHE
|Lessener
|ABATER
|Gossip
|DISH
|Moor
|HEATH
|"___ where they ain’t"
|HITEM
|Natural history museum exhibits, for short
|DINOS
|Centers of early development
|UTERI
|Composer who taught Beethoven
|HAYDN
|"Bill & ___ Excellent Adventure"
|TEDS
|Pawn
|HOCK
|Short, for short
|LIL
|1945 battle site, informally
|IWO
|2018 Super Bowl number
|LII
|Internet ___ (what we live in)
|ERA
|Chest protectors
|STERNA
|The 2000s, with "the"
|NAUGHTS
|Camry competitor
|ALTIMA
|Fisher of fashion
|EILEEN
|Coming up
|INSTORE
|1943 conference site
|TEHRAN
|"Put that Southern state on next month’s agenda"?
|TABLETENNESSEE
|Like some wedding cakes and stadiums
|TIERED
|Sulk
|BROOD
|Pooh’s pal
|ROO
|New York : The Big Apple :: ___ : The Big Guava
|TAMPA
|Pain in the neck
|PEST
|Go off course
|YAW
|What a male babysitter may sport?
|NANNYGOATEE
|Panama, e.g.: Abbr.
|ISTH
|Numbskull
|DODO
|Minuscule, informally
|EENSY
|Romantic liaison
|AFFAIRE
|Shared with, as a story
|TOLDTO
|Ending with chick
|ADEE
|Spoils, in a way
|RAINSON
|Playing a fifth N.F.L. period, say
|INOT
|Romanian currency
|LEU
|Capital of Yemen
|SANAA
|Race pace
|TROT
|___ volente (God willing)
|DEO
|Like a fired Broadway star?
|OFFTHEMARQUEE
|Small handful
|IMP
|Comedian Smirnoff
|YAKOV
|Auric Goldfinger, to James Bond
|FOE
|Leave thunderstruck
|STUN
|Color in "America the Beautiful"
|AMBER
|Do to do
|SCALE
|A.A.A. and B.B.B.
|ORGS
|Jai ___
|ALAI
|One in a crowd at a bookstore?
|WALDO
|Total
|UTTER
|Billiards feature
|RAIL
|South American greeting
|ALO
|Eskimo-___ languages
|ALEUT
|Winter hrs. in Vail
|MST
|Sweaty, irritable rabbit?
|HOTCROSSBUNNY
|Suffix with nod-
|ULE
|Follow
|HEED
|Really bother
|EATAT
|Grp. in the Oscar-winning documentary "Citizenfour"
|NSA
|Kunis of "Black Swan"
|MILA
|Stuck
|UPATREE
|Bit of bar food
|WING
|Real hoot
|SCREAM
|Commotions
|POTHERS
|Setting for many Stephen King novels
|MAINE
|"The Persistence of Memory" artist
|DALI
|"Pencils down!"
|TIME
|What’ll feed everyone at a tailgate party?
|THEBIGCHILI
|"What else could it be?!"
|DUH
|Road to the Forum, e.g.
|ITER
|"Lovergirl" singer ___ Marie
|TEENA
|Christmas song contraction
|TIS
|Broadway star Rivera
|CHITA
|Supermodel Bï¿½ndchen
|GISELE
|Reformed barbarian?
|ATTILATHEHONEY
|Start of a marital spat?
|HESAID
|2000s TV hit set in Baltimore
|THEWIRE
|Guinness entry
|RECORD
|Vocal quavers
|TRILLS
|A cross might be given for it
|HEROISM
|Invites across the threshold
|ASKSIN