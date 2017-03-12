New York Times Crossword Answers March 13th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times March 13th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Alert to squad cars, for short APB
Arduous walk TREK
Ripped TORE
Start of a playground joke YOMAMA
Denim fabric JEAN
Trump’s "The ___ of the Deal" ART
Use Listerine, say GARGLE
Victoria’s Secret measurement BRASIZE
Chaney of horror LON
Azalea of rap IGGY
Lieutenant on the original U.S.S. Enterprise SULU
"___ and ye shall find" SEEK
Hopeless FUTILE
Iditarod vehicle DOGSLED
Hoppy brew, for short IPA
Nonsense, as the Irish might say BLARNEY
"Darn!" RATS
Leg bone connected to the knee bone FEMUR
Stupid INANE
Passionately brainy, say NERDY
Chicken ___ king ALA
Fashion house founded in Milan PRADA
Emotion causing hyperventilation PANIC
"___ Another" (NPR game show) ASKME
It’s in the stratosphere THINAIR
Hold on to KEEP
Weight unit on a bridge sign TON
From east of the Urals ASIATIC
One placing a telephone call DIALER
Organization for Janet Yellen, informally THEFED
"Button your lip!" SHUTUP
Tango requirement TWO
Store sign that might be flipped at 9 a.m. OPEN
Inmates CONS
Wee TINY
Lavish care (on) DOTE
Instrument that makes the cheeks puff out TUBA
Clapton who sang "Layla" ERIC
Habit wearer NUN
"No" vote NAY
"Just kidding!" NOT
Lawyer: Abbr. ATTY
British sports car, briefly JAG
What ignorance is, they say BLISS
One might end "Q.E.D." PROOF
A pitcher wants a low one, for short ERA
"___ One: A Star Wars Story" ROGUE
Atlantic site of strange disappearances BERMUDATRIANGLE
Michael who played both Batman and Birdman KEATON
Aid for a lost driver, for short GPS
Big laugh YUK
Russian jet MIG
Former British P.M. Tony BLAIR
"As is" transaction FINALSALE
Frank of the Mothers of Invention ZAPPA
WSW’s opposite ENE
Jazzy Fitzgerald ELLA
Colorful aquarium swimmers TETRAS
"___ my words" MARK
You are here EARTH
Didn’t float SANK
Like zombies UNDEAD
Cause for being refused a drink at a bar NOID
Opposite of bright DIM
Four-time M.L.B. All-Star Josï¿½ REYES
Excellent service TENNISACE
Terse PITHY
"That feels so-o-o-o nice!" AAH
Halloween’s mo. OCT
Amazement AWE
Water down DILUTE
Punny description for 17-, 26- or 48-Across POINTOFNORETURN
Boredom ENNUI
Sup EAT
Florida senator Marco RUBIO
Band with the 2000 hit "Bye Bye Bye" NSYNC
Just for Men offering DYE
Treaty PACT
