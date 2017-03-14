New York Times Crossword Answers March 14th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times March 14th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
One admired for his masculinity MANSMAN
The tiniest bit ONEIOTA
Gesture to punctuate a great performance MICDROP
Highest mountain in North America DENALI
"What a bummer!" AWGEEZ
Oolong and Earl Grey TEAS
Popular typeface ARIAL
Bon ___ (witticism) MOT
Monastic realm ABBACY
Many washers and dryers in apartment buildings COINOPS
Stunt pilot AEROBAT
Amer. money USD
Peeved SORE
Hitchcock role in almost every Hitchcock film CAMEO
Sporting sword EPEE
Actress ___ Pinkett Smith JADA
Journalist Nellie BLY
"Micro" and "macro" subject, for short ECON
Province west of Que. ONT
Passing mention? OBIT
Winnebago owner, briefly RVER
Bone-dry SERE
In the buff NAKED
F.B.I. employee: Abbr. AGT
Sponge MOOCHER
Behave COMPORT
1996 Olympics site ATLANTA
It stores a synagogue’s Torah scrolls HOLYARK
Moving jerkily SPASTIC
"Um … O.K." IGUESS
"Superbad" producer Judd APATOW
Low points NADIRS
Those, to Josï¿½ ESAS
April, May and June, for example NAMES
Swimmer’s assignment LANE
Where you might hear 44-Across SPA
Susan of "L.A. Law" DEY
Pop fan? MOM
Numbers to crunch DATA
Asian gambling mecca MACAU
Singer DiFranco ANI
Water pitchers EWERS
Slender woodwinds OBOES
Asian electronics giant NEC
Mystery writer Marsh NGAIO
Sporty car in a Beach Boys song TBIRD
*"It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World" actor, 1963 SIDCAESAR
Year, south of the border ANO
A pep talk might boost it MORALE
*"12 Angry Men" actor, 1957 LEEJCOBB
Reduce to particles ATOMIZE
Online money transfer facilitator PAYPAL
Scruff of the neck NAPE
Made bird noises COOED
Pig’s digs STY
*"Anatomy of a Murder" actor, 1959 ORSONBEAN
"Breaking Bad" network AMC
It’s a size larger than grande at Starbucks VENTI
Sounds of satisfaction AAHS
Like a toasted marshmallow vis-ï¿½-vis a non-toasted one GOOIER
Shirt with straps instead of sleeves TANKTOP
*"Road Trip" actor, 2000 TOMGREEN
Rice-based Spanish dish PAELLA
PC "brain" CPU
Youthful time in one’s life … which this puzzle might harken solvers back to? SALADDAYS
Did a smith’s job on SHOED
Prized violin AMATI
D.C. ballplayer NAT
In and of itself PERSE
Mister, south of the border SENOR
Prefix with borough TRI
Bohemian ARTSY
Puts in stitches SEWS
Dog breeder’s org. AKC
VIDEO