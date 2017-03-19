New York Times Crossword Answers March 19th 2017

|‘Dies ___’
|IRAE
|‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper
|COOLIO
|‘I totally crushed that!’
|NAILEDIT
|‘Phooey!’
|DANG
|‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ protagonist
|REY
|‘The Devil and Daniel Webster’ author
|BENET
|‘Tiny Bubbles’ singer
|DONHO
|‘___ All That’ (1999 rom-com)
|SHES
|Accept, as a package
|SIGNFOR
|Actor Kinnear
|GREG
|Altercation
|SCRAPE
|Annual meal
|SEDER
|Bad luck, old-style
|UNHAP
|Baghdad’s ___ City
|SADR
|Basil who designed England’s Coventry Cathedral
|SPENCE
|Beefcake’s pride
|BOD
|Big cheese
|HEADHONCHO
|Big name in headphones
|BOSE
|Big name in kitchen utensils
|OXO
|Boat with a very fine net
|SHRIMPER
|Brightest star in Aquila
|ALTAIR
|Bucko
|MATEY
|Cake finisher
|ICER
|Cambodia’s Lon ___
|NOL
|Cause a wedgie
|RIDEUP
|Center of a roast
|HONOREE
|Clomped (on)
|TROD
|Companion of Jason
|ARGONAUT
|Computer-controlled players, in gaming lingo
|BOTS
|Cut
|AXE
|Disappointment for someone looking for a parking spot
|HYDRANT
|Draw back
|EBB
|Early millennium year
|MII
|Enthusiastic assent in Madrid
|SISI
|Excel command
|SUM
|Exclusion
|BAN
|Exclusive groups
|ALISTS
|Extra in ‘The Sound of Music’
|NUN
|Falls for
|BUYS
|Fashion
|CREATE
|Figure in statistics
|MODE
|For
|PRO
|Fresh
|SASSY
|Ga. neighbor
|ALA
|Good person to ask for directions
|LOCAL
|Govt. cultural org. until 1999
|USIA
|Ground breaker
|HOE
|Has pegged, say
|ISONTO
|Having a spare tire, maybe
|FAT
|Hill of R&B
|LAURYN
|Hindu god of destruction
|SIVA
|House call?
|NAY
|Indonesia’s ___ Islands
|ARU
|Indonesian island
|BALI
|Inquired about
|ASKEDAFTER
|Interest for a limnologist
|LAKE
|It really is an 8-Down
|ROSEBUD
|It turns out to be 99-Down
|PLANETOFTHEAPES
|It’s actually made of 55-Down
|SOYLENTGREEN
|Itch
|YEN
|Jamie of ‘M*A*S*H’
|FARR
|Jester
|FOOL
|Joke, slangily
|YUK
|Jrs. take them
|PSATS
|Kids’ character who says ‘A day without a friend is like a pot without a single drop of honey left inside’
|POOH
|Kind of port
|USB
|Koi’s habitat
|POND
|Lead-in to foam
|STYRO
|Lead-in to Jon or Wayne
|LIL
|Learned inside and out
|MASTERED
|Level
|TIER
|Limit
|CAP
|Lucy of ‘Charlie’s Angels’
|LIU
|Major John ___, Benedict Arnold’s co-conspirator
|ANDRE
|Make it clear how things are going to go
|SETTHETONE
|Many resting places
|URNS
|Metal band around a pencil eraser
|FERRULE
|Moving aid
|UHAUL
|Muddles
|MARESNESTS
|Nabokov novel
|ADA
|Natural dos
|AFROS
|Not covering much
|SKIMPY
|Not to mention
|AND
|Nothing but ___
|NET
|Nothing, in Latin
|NIHIL
|Oh follower
|PEE
|One way to sit by
|IDLY
|Opposed
|AVERSE
|Pale-faced
|ASHY
|Part of a KFC order
|LEG
|Peeping aid
|SPYHOLE
|Penguin and others
|PUBLISHERS
|Picket, e.g
|SLAT
|Plant that’s the source of a caffeine-free tea
|REDBUSH
|Player of Nelson Mandela in ‘Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom’
|IDRISELBA
|Poor-weather driving aid
|CHAINS
|Possible weapon in a bar fight
|POOLCUE
|Pre-euro money
|LIRE
|Product of Boston or Chicago
|SONG
|Puccini pieces
|ARIAS
|Record-holder for the most times hosting the Academy Awards
|BOBHOPE
|Regulus’s constellation
|LEO
|Relating to the sun
|HELIACAL
|Remote button
|REC
|Rest
|TAKEABREAK
|Resting place for a polar bear
|FLOE
|See 100-Across
|PSYCHO
|See 22-Across
|PEOPLE
|See 30-Across
|VADER
|See 45-Across
|EARTH
|See 66-Across
|SLED
|See 83-Across
|SNAPE
|Show with a ‘cold open,’ for short
|SNL
|Slapstick prop
|PIE
|Some core classes: Abbr
|SCIS
|Sound in the stacks
|SHH
|Source of one’s sense of balance
|INNEREAR
|Squeeze (out)
|EKE
|State quarters?
|DORM
|Stolen item in ‘Alice in Wonderland’
|TART
|Studio sign
|ONAIR
|Subjects of some food package warnings
|ALLERGENS
|Suffix with Jacob
|EAN
|Swamp
|FEN
|Texting format, for short
|SMS
|The ‘E’ of Q.E.D
|ERAT
|The end: Fr
|FIN
|Throw on the floor?
|RUG
|To whom the title ’45-Down’ was referring the whole time
|NORMANBATES
|Tolkien’s trilogy, for short
|LOTR
|Tomboy
|HOYDEN
|Treehouse builder, maybe
|DAD
|Trims
|ADORNS
|TV ‘Cousin’
|ITT
|U.S. broadcaster overseas
|VOA
|Unattended
|LONE
|Up to this point
|YET
|Warning for solvers of this puzzle
|SPOILERALERT
|Western capital
|BOISE
|What 11-Down does, shockingly
|KILLSDUMBLEDORE
|What flows in une rivière
|EAU
|Who 93-Down was all along
|LUKESFATHER
|Wood that makes up the foundation of much of Venice
|ALDER
|___ row
|SKID