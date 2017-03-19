New York Times Crossword Answers March 19th 2017

Clue Solution
‘Dies ___’ IRAE
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper COOLIO
‘I totally crushed that!’ NAILEDIT
‘Phooey!’ DANG
‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ protagonist REY
‘The Devil and Daniel Webster’ author BENET
‘Tiny Bubbles’ singer DONHO
‘___ All That’ (1999 rom-com) SHES
Accept, as a package SIGNFOR
Actor Kinnear GREG
Altercation SCRAPE
Annual meal SEDER
Bad luck, old-style UNHAP
Baghdad’s ___ City SADR
Basil who designed England’s Coventry Cathedral SPENCE
Beefcake’s pride BOD
Big cheese HEADHONCHO
Big name in headphones BOSE
Big name in kitchen utensils OXO
Boat with a very fine net SHRIMPER
Brightest star in Aquila ALTAIR
Bucko MATEY
Cake finisher ICER
Cambodia’s Lon ___ NOL
Cause a wedgie RIDEUP
Center of a roast HONOREE
Clomped (on) TROD
Companion of Jason ARGONAUT
Computer-controlled players, in gaming lingo BOTS
Cut AXE
Disappointment for someone looking for a parking spot HYDRANT
Draw back EBB
Early millennium year MII
Enthusiastic assent in Madrid SISI
Excel command SUM
Exclusion BAN
Exclusive groups ALISTS
Extra in ‘The Sound of Music’ NUN
Falls for BUYS
Fashion CREATE
Figure in statistics MODE
For PRO
Fresh SASSY
Ga. neighbor ALA
Good person to ask for directions LOCAL
Govt. cultural org. until 1999 USIA
Ground breaker HOE
Has pegged, say ISONTO
Having a spare tire, maybe FAT
Hill of R&B LAURYN
Hindu god of destruction SIVA
House call? NAY
Indonesia’s ___ Islands ARU
Indonesian island BALI
Inquired about ASKEDAFTER
Interest for a limnologist LAKE
It really is an 8-Down ROSEBUD
It turns out to be 99-Down PLANETOFTHEAPES
It’s actually made of 55-Down SOYLENTGREEN
Itch YEN
Jamie of ‘M*A*S*H’ FARR
Jester FOOL
Joke, slangily YUK
Jrs. take them PSATS
Kids’ character who says ‘A day without a friend is like a pot without a single drop of honey left inside’ POOH
Kind of port USB
Koi’s habitat POND
Lead-in to foam STYRO
Lead-in to Jon or Wayne LIL
Learned inside and out MASTERED
Level TIER
Limit CAP
Lucy of ‘Charlie’s Angels’ LIU
Major John ___, Benedict Arnold’s co-conspirator ANDRE
Make it clear how things are going to go SETTHETONE
Many resting places URNS
Metal band around a pencil eraser FERRULE
Moving aid UHAUL
Muddles MARESNESTS
Nabokov novel ADA
Natural dos AFROS
Not covering much SKIMPY
Not to mention AND
Nothing but ___ NET
Nothing, in Latin NIHIL
Oh follower PEE
One way to sit by IDLY
Opposed AVERSE
Pale-faced ASHY
Part of a KFC order LEG
Peeping aid SPYHOLE
Penguin and others PUBLISHERS
Picket, e.g SLAT
Plant that’s the source of a caffeine-free tea REDBUSH
Player of Nelson Mandela in ‘Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom’ IDRISELBA
Poor-weather driving aid CHAINS
Possible weapon in a bar fight POOLCUE
Pre-euro money LIRE
Product of Boston or Chicago SONG
Puccini pieces ARIAS
Record-holder for the most times hosting the Academy Awards BOBHOPE
Regulus’s constellation LEO
Relating to the sun HELIACAL
Remote button REC
Rest TAKEABREAK
Resting place for a polar bear FLOE
See 100-Across PSYCHO
See 22-Across PEOPLE
See 30-Across VADER
See 45-Across EARTH
See 66-Across SLED
See 83-Across SNAPE
Show with a ‘cold open,’ for short SNL
Slapstick prop PIE
Some core classes: Abbr SCIS
Sound in the stacks SHH
Source of one’s sense of balance INNEREAR
Squeeze (out) EKE
State quarters? DORM
Stolen item in ‘Alice in Wonderland’ TART
Studio sign ONAIR
Subjects of some food package warnings ALLERGENS
Suffix with Jacob EAN
Swamp FEN
Texting format, for short SMS
The ‘E’ of Q.E.D ERAT
The end: Fr FIN
Throw on the floor? RUG
To whom the title ’45-Down’ was referring the whole time NORMANBATES
Tolkien’s trilogy, for short LOTR
Tomboy HOYDEN
Treehouse builder, maybe DAD
Trims ADORNS
TV ‘Cousin’ ITT
U.S. broadcaster overseas VOA
Unattended LONE
Up to this point YET
Warning for solvers of this puzzle SPOILERALERT
Western capital BOISE
What 11-Down does, shockingly KILLSDUMBLEDORE
What flows in une rivière EAU
Who 93-Down was all along LUKESFATHER
Wood that makes up the foundation of much of Venice ALDER
___ row SKID