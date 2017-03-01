New York Times Crossword Answers March 1st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times March 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Autos with charging stations TESLAS
Get by intimidation EXTORT
More discerning ACUTER
Monster beheaded by Perseus MEDUSA
180s UEYS
Unlawful behavior in strict Muslim countries, for short PDA
Delhi wraps SARIS
Dagger’s partner CLOAK
"Battlestar Galactica" commander ADAMA
Big name in chocolates GODIVA
Small slice of one’s workday? PAPERCUT
Richard who founded Virgin Atlantic BRANSON
Travels in high style JETSETS
Ascap counterpart BMI
Needs a bath badly REEKS
Place to follow the M.L.B. ESPN
Obscenity-monitoring org. FCC
Naval burial site, maybe SEA
Dirty digs STY
"Hip Hop Is Dead" rapper NAS
Ecstasy’s opposite AGONY
It’s right in the Pythagorean theorem TRIANGLE
Carded, for short IDED
Barely manage, with "out" EKE
"Sex and the City" quartet, e.g. GALPALS
"No kidding!" IMEANIT
Tex-Mex dips SALSAS
FaceTime device IPHONE
Bellyache GROUSE
Insect that builds a papery nest HORNET
Three of Abba’s members, by birth SWEDES
The Supreme Court’s Sotomayor SONIA
Getting even with TYING
Shooters through rapids RAFTS
Sitcom extraterrestrial ALF
Captain’s command CREW
Quick on the uptake APT
Join forces TEAMUP
Heroin, slangily SCAG
Lunchbox sandwich, informally PBJ
Go beyond EXCEED
Gucci of fashion ALDO
"We ___ Young" (2012 Song of the Year) ARE
Read up on a woman, old-fashionedly? STUDYABROAD
One way to stand PAT
Yoga position LOTUS
Home of the Heat MIAMI
Naval subordinate: Abbr. ENS
Warrior on Mount Olympus ARES
Take a chance on a work of poetry? RISKAVERSE
Attack from the air STRAFE
Cousin of a cravat ASCOT
Big name in small planes CESSNA
What crossword clues with question marks often are PUNS
Cite a chap for speeding? TICKETAGENT
Prepare for a struggle GIRD
Gives the go-ahead SAYSOK
French 38-Down AMIES
Stable sounds NEIGHS
Coax a lost dog to follow you? LEADASTRAY
Figurehead’s place PROW
Camera-moving technique PAN
Unlikely to defect LOYAL
Task CHORE
"Hulk" director Lee ANG
Check the aroma of a few beers? SNIFFAROUND
Al Capp diminutive LIL
"You ___ kiddin’!" AINT
Thought, to Pascal PENSEE
Quï¿½bec place name abbr. STE
Loses rigidity SAGS
Messages with hashtags TWEETS
