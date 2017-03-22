New York Times Crossword Answers March 22nd 2017

admin New York Times

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times March 22nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
‘Dude!’ BRO
‘False face must hide what the false heart doth ___’: Macbeth KNOW
‘The Shape of Things to Come’ author WELLS
‘The supreme ___ of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting’: Sun Tzu ART
‘Waiting for Lefty’ playwright ODETS
‘You lowdown, no-good bum,’ e.g SLUR
‘___ yourself!’ BRACE
Accelerated pace TROT
Actor Stephen REA
Amazon menace ANACONDA
Barrel part STAVE
Basic concept GIST
Basis of some insurance fraud ARSON
Biblical book duo KINGS
Big brand of kitchen knives CUTCO
Brawl SETTO
Brief period in nuclear physics: Abbr MSEC
Cells for new generations OVA
Change through time EVOLVE
Cold War threat REDCHINA
Corner office, maybe PERK
Crayfish feature CLAW
D.E.A. agents, informally NARCOS
Dealer’s query AREYOUIN
Descriptor of many statesmen ELDER
Designer Wang VERA
Drove off SHOOED
Duplicate TWIN
Early historian of ancient Rome LIVY
Edges up to NEARS
Enjoyed immensely LOVED
Eve who wrote ‘The Vagina Monologues’ ENSLER
Figure of the underground economy? MINER
Fresh air’s opposite? RERUN
Graph section, literally RANTRANTRANTRANT
Hacking target EMAIL
In the pink HALE
Jerry Lewis’s ‘Nutty Professor’ was an early example of one NERD
Kerfuffle ADO
Kid’s transport, literally CYCLECYCLECYCLE
Laila of the ring ALI
Les États-___ UNIS
Like ‘Dancing With the Stars’ dancers AGILE
Like ‘n’ and ‘r,’ in phonetics SONANT
Like favorite literary passages REREAD
Many a toy train track OVAL
Many meses in México ANO
Mass figure DEACON
Military headquarters, literally GONGONGONGONGON
Modest response to a compliment ITRY
Most AARP members: Abbr SRS
Night class subj ESL
Nondairy substitute OLEO
Nonmeat choices at a deli counter PASTAS
Obsolescent communications devices PAGERS
One-track MONO
Overcast GRAY
Part of the URL for 27-Across EDU
Popular afternoon talk show ELLEN
Popular puzzle invented in Japan KENKEN
Present location, when visiting the boondocks OUTHERE
Quickly APACE
R.B.I., for one STAT
Salon procedure RINSE
Sch. with campuses in Brooklyn and Brookville LIU
Secret application, perhaps AEROSOL
See 50-Across OIL
Sets (down) PUTS
Severe malaise ANOMIE
State firmly AVER
Stream disturbance EDDY
Swamp critter CROC
Unrenewed, as a subscription LAPSED
Variable estimated by pollsters ERROR
Well positioned (for) RIPE
What ‘ex-‘ means NOLONGER
With 55-Across, preservative for fine wood furniture TEAK
Words on some blood drive stickers IGAVE
___ steak (British term for a sirloin cut) RUMP