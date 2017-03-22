New York Times Crossword Answers March 22nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times March 22nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|‘Dude!’
|BRO
|‘False face must hide what the false heart doth ___’: Macbeth
|KNOW
|‘The Shape of Things to Come’ author
|WELLS
|‘The supreme ___ of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting’: Sun Tzu
|ART
|‘Waiting for Lefty’ playwright
|ODETS
|‘You lowdown, no-good bum,’ e.g
|SLUR
|‘___ yourself!’
|BRACE
|Accelerated pace
|TROT
|Actor Stephen
|REA
|Amazon menace
|ANACONDA
|Barrel part
|STAVE
|Basic concept
|GIST
|Basis of some insurance fraud
|ARSON
|Biblical book duo
|KINGS
|Big brand of kitchen knives
|CUTCO
|Brawl
|SETTO
|Brief period in nuclear physics: Abbr
|MSEC
|Cells for new generations
|OVA
|Change through time
|EVOLVE
|Cold War threat
|REDCHINA
|Corner office, maybe
|PERK
|Crayfish feature
|CLAW
|D.E.A. agents, informally
|NARCOS
|Dealer’s query
|AREYOUIN
|Descriptor of many statesmen
|ELDER
|Designer Wang
|VERA
|Drove off
|SHOOED
|Duplicate
|TWIN
|Early historian of ancient Rome
|LIVY
|Edges up to
|NEARS
|Enjoyed immensely
|LOVED
|Eve who wrote ‘The Vagina Monologues’
|ENSLER
|Figure of the underground economy?
|MINER
|Fresh air’s opposite?
|RERUN
|Graph section, literally
|RANTRANTRANTRANT
|Hacking target
|EMAIL
|In the pink
|HALE
|Jerry Lewis’s ‘Nutty Professor’ was an early example of one
|NERD
|Kerfuffle
|ADO
|Kid’s transport, literally
|CYCLECYCLECYCLE
|Laila of the ring
|ALI
|Les États-___
|UNIS
|Like ‘Dancing With the Stars’ dancers
|AGILE
|Like ‘n’ and ‘r,’ in phonetics
|SONANT
|Like favorite literary passages
|REREAD
|Many a toy train track
|OVAL
|Many meses in México
|ANO
|Mass figure
|DEACON
|Military headquarters, literally
|GONGONGONGONGON
|Modest response to a compliment
|ITRY
|Most AARP members: Abbr
|SRS
|Night class subj
|ESL
|Nondairy substitute
|OLEO
|Nonmeat choices at a deli counter
|PASTAS
|Obsolescent communications devices
|PAGERS
|One-track
|MONO
|Overcast
|GRAY
|Part of the URL for 27-Across
|EDU
|Popular afternoon talk show
|ELLEN
|Popular puzzle invented in Japan
|KENKEN
|Present location, when visiting the boondocks
|OUTHERE
|Quickly
|APACE
|R.B.I., for one
|STAT
|Salon procedure
|RINSE
|Sch. with campuses in Brooklyn and Brookville
|LIU
|Secret application, perhaps
|AEROSOL
|See 50-Across
|OIL
|Sets (down)
|PUTS
|Severe malaise
|ANOMIE
|State firmly
|AVER
|Stream disturbance
|EDDY
|Swamp critter
|CROC
|Unrenewed, as a subscription
|LAPSED
|Variable estimated by pollsters
|ERROR
|Well positioned (for)
|RIPE
|What ‘ex-‘ means
|NOLONGER
|With 55-Across, preservative for fine wood furniture
|TEAK
|Words on some blood drive stickers
|IGAVE
|___ steak (British term for a sirloin cut)
|RUMP