New York Times Crossword Answers March 23rd 2017

Clue
Solution
‘It is ___ that is golden, not silence’: Samuel Butler TACT
‘Un ___’ (answer to ‘Parlez-vous français?’) PEU
2017 symbol in the Chinese zodiac ROOSTER
Accented approval OLE
Actress Skye IONE
Again … and again THRICE
Alley seen on TV KIRSTIE
Article of apparel that often leaves one arm bare SARI
Auctioned car, perhaps REPO
Barbarous CRUEL
Barely successful avoidance of calamity ESCAPE
Big to-do SHINDIG
Boots EVICTS
Brand for weight-watchers CUISINE
Broadway opening ACTI
Buyers of guidebooks TOURISTS
Cable channel owned by Time Warner TBS
Can TIN
Carry out EXECUTE
Caterpillar stage LARVA
Certain Bordeaux, informally CAB
Countdown abbr HRS
Distinctive filmmakers AUTEURS
Ending with micro- COSM
Exhausted USED
Eye protector LASH
Fashionable ALAMODE
Form-fitting casual wear JEANS
French well BIEN
Game day disappointment RAINOUT
German direction OST
Girl Scout cookie offering MINTS
Godlike, in a way OMNISCIENT
Good candidate for adoption STRAY
Incentive for buying a new product, maybe FREETRIAL
Keats ode subject URN
Lake connected with lake-effect snow ERIE
Layabout IDLER
Lead-in to toe or top TIP
Line at a barbershop PART
Look at searchingly PEERINTO
Lunch spot EATERY
Make some changes to EDIT
Matches BOUTS
Museum piece RELIC
Olajuwon of the N.B.A HAKEEM
Old typesetting machine, informally LINO
One may be deep THINKER
One-horse carriage CARIOLE
Pac-12 team UTAH
Passed ENACTED
Perhaps not at all IFEVER
Pickup line? RAM
Play (with) TOY
Pop of rock IGGY
Provide with oxygen AERATE
River through Nottingham, England TRENT
Settle by calling the question PUTTOAVOTE
Short SHY
Show filmed at Rockefeller Center, for short SNL
Singer of the anthem ‘Hatikvah’ (‘The Hope’) ISRAELI
Some playfulness TEASING
Sticky stuff PINETAR
Tape recorder button EJECT
Thereabouts CLOSE
Unfeeling NUMB
Wan ASHEN
Was encouraged TOOKHEART
What a long shot has CHANCE
When tripled, et cetera BLAH
Wreckage RUIN
Writing on many a chalkboard MENU
x or y AXIS
___ Ming, 2016 Hall of Fame inductee YAO
