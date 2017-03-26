New York Times Crossword Answers March 26th 2017

|‘Hmm … probably not’
|IDOUBTIT
|‘Idaho cakes,’ in diner lingo
|HASHGREENS
|‘Rabbit Is Rich’ Pulitzer winner
|UPDIKE
|‘Revelations’ choreographer
|AILEY
|‘The Wealth of Nations’ subj
|ECON
|‘Who ___ you?’
|ASKED
|1953 hit film set in Wyoming
|SHANE
|1970s TV cartoon series, with ‘The’
|WHITEPANTHERSHOW
|1973 #1 hit for Jim Croce
|BADBADLEROYRED
|Actor Reeves
|KEANU
|Actress Peet
|AMANDA
|Animal with striped legs
|OKAPI
|B-side of Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Dancing in the Dark’
|REDCADILLAC
|Bandleader Eubanks, familiarly
|KEV
|Big airport inits
|TSA
|Big name in ice cream
|EDYS
|Big, husky sorts
|BRUISERS
|Biggest employer in Moline, Ill
|DEERE
|Bona fide
|REAL
|Bowls over
|WOWS
|Bridge position
|WEST
|Buick model
|REGAL
|Burned rubber
|SPED
|Cabbage variety
|KOHLRABI
|Cameo, for one
|PART
|Captain of the Pequod
|AHAB
|Chum
|PAL
|City with a University of Texas campus
|TYLER
|Civil rights icon John
|LEWIS
|Claw
|TEARAT
|Comic’s asset
|RAZORWIT
|Control groups
|JUNTAS
|Conundrum
|ENIGMA
|Costume worn by Michelle Pfeiffer in ‘Batman Returns’
|CATSUIT
|Degree in math?
|NTH
|Delighting?
|OUTAGE
|Delta hub, in brief
|ATL
|Difficult conditions for sailing
|CALMS
|Director Kurosawa
|AKIRA
|Drop-___
|INS
|Dystopian film of 1971
|ACLOCKWORKYELLOW
|Easy-to-peel fruit
|MANDARINRED
|Epstein-___ virus
|BARR
|European language
|ERSE
|False start?
|PSEUDO
|Feudal lords
|LIEGES
|Figure skating jump
|LUTZ
|Filmer in a stadium
|SKYCAM
|First and last word of the Musketeers’ motto
|ALL
|Former Big Apple mayor Giuliani
|RUDY
|French for ‘sword’
|EPEE
|Fruit tree
|PAPAW
|Gaggle : geese :: ___ : emus
|MOB
|German article
|DER
|Get ready for a long drive
|TANKUP
|GPS, e.g., in military lingo
|SATNAV
|Harem servants, often
|EUNUCHS
|Hathaway of ‘The Intern’
|ANNE
|Hearty soups
|CHOWDERS
|Hit pay dirt
|SCORE
|Hoity-toity
|SNOOTY
|Howard of Hollywood
|RON
|Hug
|CLASP
|I.M. chuckle
|LOL
|Image on the back of a dollar bill
|PYRAMID
|Indian city whose name is an anagram of some Indian music
|AGRA
|Interstate hauler
|SEMI
|It may carry a virus
|EMAIL
|It might give you a shock
|EEL
|It’s a wrap
|SARI
|It’s between the Study and Lounge on a Clue board
|HALL
|Its state song is ‘Yankee Doodle’: Abbr
|CONN
|James of NBC’s ‘The Blacklist’
|SPADER
|Jolly Roger, in ‘Peter Pan’
|BRIG
|Juice brand whose middle letter is represented as a heart
|POM
|Jury-rigged
|STOPGAP
|Letter header
|DATE
|Lindsay of ‘Freaky Friday’
|LOHAN
|Little Rascals’ ring-eyed pooch
|PETEY
|Lyre-plucking Muse
|ERATO
|Martial arts move
|CHOP
|Martin Van Buren was the first president who wasn’t one
|WASP
|Matches, at a table
|SEES
|Mauna ___
|KEA
|Medicinal plant
|ALOE
|Military decorations featuring George Washington’s profile
|BLUEHEARTS
|Missile Command maker
|ATARI
|Monastery head’s jurisdiction
|ABBACY
|Movie review revelations
|PLOTS
|Noodle dish
|RAMEN
|One of the geeks on ‘The Big Bang Theory’
|RAJ
|One side in golf’s Ryder Cup
|USA
|Onetime acquisition of G.E
|RCA
|Opera highlight
|ARIA
|Org. that usually meets in evenings
|PTA
|P.D. dispatch
|APB
|Parisian palace
|ELYSEE
|Pennsylvania’s ‘Gem City’
|ERIE
|Philosopher who wrote ‘To be sane in a world of madmen is in itself madness’
|ROUSSEAU
|Planter’s aid
|HOE
|Point out
|NOTE
|Possible subject of a French scandal
|AMIE
|Pour, as wine
|DECANT
|Practice mixology
|TENDBAR
|Pull (in)
|REIN
|Pull out
|SECEDE
|Rank between viscount and marquess
|EARL
|Retriever’s retrieval, maybe
|STICK
|Rice-Eccles Stadium player
|UTE
|Rihanna album featuring ‘Work’
|ANTI
|Rushes on banks?
|SEDGES
|Scintilla
|WHIT
|Shade of gray
|STEEL
|Shelley’s ‘To the Moon,’ e.g
|ODE
|Shipping coolant
|DRYICE
|Shoulder muscle
|DELTOID
|Sign of decay
|ODOR
|Slapstick sidekick of old comedy
|OLLIE
|Song of mourning
|DIRGE
|South American prairie
|LLANO
|Stammered syllables
|UHS
|Target protector, perhaps
|MALLCOP
|Téa of ‘Madam Secretary’
|LEONI
|Tickles
|AMUSES
|Title creature in a 1958 #1 Sheb Wooley hit
|REDPEOPLEEATER
|Toll
|PEAL
|Tushy
|HEINIE
|Vitamix competitor
|OSTER
|Welcomes
|GREETS
|What may be brewing
|ALES
|Wild Turkey and Jim Beam
|RYES
|Word both before and after ‘to’
|ASHES
|Words of defiance
|CANSO
|World capital whose seal depicts St. Hallvard
|OSLO
|Wrestler’s wear
|SINGLET
|Zen master’s query
|KOAN
|___ Bowl
|PRO
|___ milk
|EWES