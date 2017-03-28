New York Times Crossword Answers March 28th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times March 28th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
‘A man who, when he smells flowers, looks around for a coffin,’ per H. L. Mencken CYNIC
‘All we ___ saying is give peace a chance’ ARE
‘Don’t interrupt me on my radio show,’ said ___ HOWARDSTERNLY
‘Gotta run, pop concert calls,’ said ___ TAYLORSWIFTLY
‘It gets better’ spot, e.g., in brief PSA
‘Right to the point: You’re beautiful, it’s true,’ said ___ JAMESBLUNTLY
‘Sorry I’m in your space, it’s an actress thing,’ said ___ GLENNCLOSELY
‘The Raven’ writer’s monogram EAP
‘What should I ___?’ DONOW
18th-century mathematician who introduced the function EULER
Actor LaBeouf SHIA
Advocated URGED
Assistant AIDE
Carpet style SHAG
Class with masks? DRAMA
Comical Brooks MEL
Designer Gucci ALDO
DiCaprio, to fans LEO
Drug whose generic name is naproxen ALEVE
Drying oven KILN
Easily fooled NAIVE
Even trade SWAP
Golden State sch USC
Govt. org. with a drone registry program FAA
Gravestone letters RIP
Harvest, as crops REAP
Hide CONCEAL
Illegal pitching motion BALK
Inner part of a racetrack RAIL
Inspiring 1993 movie about a Notre Dame football team walk-on RUDY
Just-made NEW
Lager relative ALE
Lennon’s widow ONO
Letter after sigma TAU
Lion’s prey GNU
Logician’s chart TREE
Longings YENS
Material in strands RNA
Measuring cup material PYREX
Mecca resident SAUDI
Munch on EAT
Nervousness that causes a golfer to miss an easy putt, with ‘the’ YIPS
Next in line HEIR
Nick at ___ NITE
Nile predator, briefly CROC
Not connected to a computer network OFFLINE
Not stand completely straight LEAN
Occasional SPORADIC
On the double PRONTO
One-named singer who won the 2016 Album of the Year ADELE
Pacific ___ RIM
Palindromic boy’s name OTTO
Prefix with -versal UNI
Prefix with galactic and spatial INTER
Promise OATH
Request for a hand DEALMEIN
Revered ‘Star Wars’ figure JEDI
Rice wine SAKE
Rule laid down by a commission: Abbr REG
Sauce with pine nuts PESTO
Scottish cap TAM
See 61-Down GUN
Shirt that might have a crew neck, informally TEE
Tea type CHAI
The Great Tempter SATAN
Thing that exists ENTITY
Three, in Berlin DREI
Tom who coached the Dallas Cowboys for 29 years LANDRY
Treasure holders CHESTS
Truman and others HARRYS
Turn-___ ONS
Unit of bacon STRIP
What stars are in the night sky SPECKS
With 62-Down, sci-fi weapon RAY
Word said three times before ‘What have we here?!’ WELL
Works to get EARNS
Zero, in soccer NIL
___-Mex TEX
