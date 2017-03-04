New York Times Crossword Answers March 4th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times March 4th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Fixes SPAYS
Excite GINUP
Actress on "Orange Is the New Black" TAYLORSCHILLING
Trans-Pacific flight destination, for short SFO
Exclamation after more information is revealed THEPLOTTHICKENS
Noted Civil War signature RELEE
It’s down the lake from Buffalo ERIE
"Ara ___ Prec" (T. S. Eliot poetry volume) VOS
Targeted INTHECROSSHAIRS
Unesco World Heritage Site on the Arabian Peninsula SANAA
Red square TRIPLEWORDSCORE
Eric of magazine publishing UTNE
Longtime Cotton Bowl home, informally BIGD
Big maker of candy hearts NECCO
Thought patterns, in brief? EEGS
Places for curlers RINKS
___ Mercer, originator of the palindrome "A man, a plan, a canal – Panama!" LEIGH
Fast results? PANGS
Lame POOR
"Play it, Sam" speaker ILSA
"Eat up every moment" sloganeer IHOP
Part of a dashboard, for short TACH
"Taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole staircase," per M.L.K. FAITH
Many a Nikolskoye native ALEUT
Bridge call IPASS
Deicer formula NACL
Capital of France EUROS
Laughter sound TEHEE
Neighbor of New York’s Bay Shore ISLIP
x TIMES
Attends ISAT
Dragsters’ grp. NHRA
___ work (tedious tasks) SCUT
Senate affirmation YEA
Laughter sound HAR
Figs. in many police procedurals SGTS
Roma’s Fontana di ___ TREVI
Split ticket? STUB
Cotillard won Best Actress for playing her PIAF
Flier with an S-shaped neck HERON
Where lines are drawn? ARTI
"Is this thing on?" ANYONELISTENING
He played the "King" opposite Deborah’s Anna YUL
Sports item with a sensor EPEE
Like stones in a cairn HEAPED
Website offering "mentally stimulating diversions" SPORCLE
Corporate department LEGAL
Moneyed, in Madrid RICO
They can be found next to six-packs PECS
Lead-in to Pen EPI
"That’s cheating!" ITSNOTFAIR
Gone badly? AWOL
Untalented writer HACK
Letter in the NATO alphabet TANGO
British thrones? LOOS
"Draft Dodger Rag" singer OCHS
Yosemite’s range HIGHSIERRA
The Eagles, for short PHI
Cavils NITS
Source of chips SPUD
Drain away LEACH
"I’ve had enough!" THATSIT
Fortunate INLUCK
South ___ (Polynesia’s locale) SEAS
TV series that spawned an exhibit at Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry CSI
First black woman elected to Congress, 1968 SHIRLEYCHISHOLM
Uffizi Gallery’s river ARNO
Manuel ___, German soccer star called a "sweeper-keeper" NEUER
India with four Grammys ARIE
G.I.’s wear TAGS
Fulfills SATES
Group of 435 pols REPS
VIDEO