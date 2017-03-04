New York Times Crossword Answers March 5th 2017

|North American flycatcher
|PEWEE
|"S.N.L." alum Cheri
|OTERI
|Unloading zone
|WHARF
|Happy hour habituï¿½
|SOT
|Jack ___
|SPRAT
|Guerrilla leader in "For Whom the Bell Tolls"
|PABLO
|Constellation near Scorpius
|ARA
|Low-___
|CAL
|8 x 10, e.g.: Abbr.
|ENL
|Fool
|BOOB
|Garlicky spread
|AIOLI
|Wouldn’t shut up
|RANON
|"Geez!"
|MAN
|Epitome of simplicity
|ABC
|Condition contributed to by a lack of [circled letters]
|TOOTHDECAY
|Rider of the horse Tornado
|ZORRO
|Outdo
|ONEUP
|Turns into confetti
|SHREDS
|Seaman’s chapel
|BETHEL
|Ingredients in some London pies
|EELS
|Top story
|ATTIC
|Things bouncers are supposed to catch
|FAKEIDS
|Sylvan
|WOODED
|Denouement
|END
|"A.S.A.P.!"
|RUSH
|Beowulf or Gilgamesh
|EPICHERO
|Jewelry store gadget
|SIZER
|Watch, as a criminals’ hiding spot
|STAKEOUT
|Do a wine steward’s job
|POUR
|Waffle brand
|EGGO
|She, in Salerno
|ELLA
|Incense
|MADDEN
|___ twins of 1980s-’90s TV
|OLSEN
|State confidently
|AVER
|Mire
|BOG
|Minute ___
|RICE
|Dispatched, as a dragon
|SLEW
|Foreign capital whose name sounds like a water passage to San Francisco
|BEIRUT
|He married Daisy Mae in 1952
|LILABNER
|Homes on the range
|TEPEES
|Lad
|SONNYBOY
|Ride hard
|NAG
|Who wrote "I exist, that is all, and I find it nauseating"
|SARTRE
|Branded footwear with open backs
|CROCS
|"Everything’s fine"
|ITSCOOL
|Think piece?
|IDEA
|Capital of Togo
|LOME
|Fabled [circled letters]-hiding trickster
|LEPRECHAUN
|Quatre halved
|DEUX
|Exhibits one of the seven deadly sins
|ENVIES
|Modern acronym for "Seize the day!"
|YOLO
|Trudge
|PLOD
|Eliciting nervous laughter, say
|EDGY
|Market share?
|STOCK
|Poverty, e.g.
|WOE
|Issue for a noble family?
|SCION
|Tiny amount
|DRIB
|W.W. II moniker
|ILDUCE
|KPMG hiree
|CPA
|Certain platonic friend
|GALPAL
|Shock, in a way
|TASE
|Yogurt-based Indian drink
|LASSI
|Employ against
|USEON
|Brand with classic "But wait, there’s more …!" infomercials
|GINSU
|Leave at a loss
|STUMP
|Everglades wader
|EGRET
|Ballet school supporter
|BARRE
|Muff
|BOTCH
|Came to
|AWOKE
|To the point
|TERSE
|Tartan wearer
|SCOT
|Numerical prefix
|TRI
|Big heart?
|ACE
|British can
|LOO
|Itinerary abbr.
|ETD
|"Now I’ve got it!"
|AHA
|Image on a Wisconsin state quarter
|COW
|Big hits
|POWS
|Something repeatedly hit with a thumb
|SPACEBAR
|Flat bread
|MATZO
|Zeitgeist
|ETHOS
|Recurring theme in Philip K. Dick novels
|PARANOIA
|Cousin of a mandrill
|BABOON
|[Circled letters]-filled contraption
|WEATHERBALLOON
|Cry for more
|ENCORE
|Affirm one’s humanity?
|ERR
|Tangible
|REAL
|Swell
|BLOAT
|Capote, informally
|TRU
|World landmark built with [circled letters]
|EIFFELTOWER
|Being repaired, as a car
|INTHESHOP
|Spots
|ADS
|It’s hard to bear
|ONUS
|Halfhearted, as support
|TEPID
|Can’t wait to find out, in a way
|PEEKS
|[Circled letters]-based drugs
|MOODSTABILIZERS
|Check out
|OGLE
|Unvarnished
|BALD
|Great confusion
|HAVOC
|Sea serpent of old cartoons
|CECIL
|Citrus hybrid
|UGLI
|Bomb developed in the 1950s
|EDSEL
|College party epicenter, often
|KEG
|Homeland of Spartacus
|THRACE
|[Circled letters]-advertised establishment
|ROADSIDEDINER
|"What’d I tell ya?"
|SEE
|Berried conifer
|YEW
|Existentialist Kierkegaard
|SOREN
|Language heard along the Mekong
|LAO
|Chocolate-and-banana liqueur cocktail
|CAPRI
|Poorly
|ILL
|Letter on a dreidel
|NUN
|Picture displayed on a [circled letters] surface
|DAGUERREOTYPE
|Fails to
|DOESNT
|Kind of developer
|WEB
|Conservative portfolio asset, for short
|TNOTE
|Convinced
|SOLD
|Worthless
|EMPTY
|Now hear this!
|SOUND
|Obsolescent players
|VCRS
|Put a stop to?
|CLOG
|[Circled letter]-consuming activity
|AEROBICEXERCISE
|"That’s great!"
|GOODY
|Strain to avoid?
|ECOLI
|Stinky
|RIPE
|Underlying cosmic principle
|TAO
|Ones getting all the breaks
|LUCKYDOGS
|Sports implement often made from [circled letters]
|BASEBALLBAT
|Smokers should knock it off
|ASH
|Soldiers’ assignments
|UNITS
|Betray surprise
|GASP
|Be behind
|OWE
|Evergreen State airport
|SEATAC
|[Circled letter]-fueled device
|NUCLEARREACTOR
|One given a citation
|SOURCE
|Not so awkward
|SMOOTHER
|Hair
|LOCKS
|Certain navel
|INNIE
|Au courant
|UPTODATE
|"What fun!"
|WHEE