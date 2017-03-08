New York Times Crossword Answers March 8th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times March 8th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Sydney’s state: Abbr. NSW
"___, that feels good!" AHH
Endless melodrama SOAPOPERA
Group of four TETRAD
Down in the dumps GLUM
Good name, for short REP
A helping hand AID
From the beginning, in music DACAPO
Atmospheric pressure units MILLIBARS
Competitor of Tide ERA
"Nothing ___!" DOING
Against a thing, legally INREM
Syrian strongman ASSAD
Roman counterpart of the Greek Helios SOL
Typist’s stat WPM
A deadly sin SLOTH
West with Roc-A-Fella records KANYE
Christmas cheer? HOHO
One who leads a quiet, measured life OLDSOUL
Celebrity chef Matsuhisa NOBU
Anderson Cooper’s TV home CNN
Animal that might be found curled up on a windowsill INDOORCAT
Right now ASWESPEAK
Tiniest bit TRACE
Competitor of BP EXXON
Pretentious ARTY
Advocate for seniors AARP
Maui music maker, informally UKE
Chafe RUB
Bridge units TRICKS
Gossips DISHES
Some camera lenses ZOOMS
Map feature INSET
XXX stuff PORNO
Maze runner RAT
Rocker Stefani GWEN
The Cyclones of the N.C.A.A., for short ISU
"As if!" HAH
QB Manning ELI
Sin City forensic drama CSI
Place for a trophy cabinet DEN
Condï¿½ ___ (magazine publisher) NAST
Ending with Lenin or Stalin GRAD
Mixed ___ MEDIA
Wedge or pump SHOE
Princess of Alderaan LEIA
Shackles IRONS
"How’s it goin’, Washington?" WHATSUPDC
Retreats LAIRS
Event presided over by a king and queen PROM
Cobbler’s tool AWL
Museum-funding org. NEA
"To your health!" SKOAL
E.R. worker who sprained an ankle? HOPPINGMD
Sgt. Friday’s org. LAPD
Sri Lanka’s capital COLOMBO
Inseparable ONE
How many TV movies can be seen INHD
Diminish ABATE
Prescription for a prehistoric carnivore? TYRANNOSAURUSRX
Got wind of HEARD
Many wine barrels come from them OAKS
Car wash option WAX
The Geneva Conventions prohibit it TORTURE
Empire State Building style, informally DECO
"Keep that record in its case!"? ZIPYOURLP
Out of bed RISEN
Sean ___ Lennon ONO
Slugger’s stat RBI
[Shocking!] GASP
"Hamlet" courtier OSRIC
Mistake a shiny disc for a cookie? CHEWTHECD
Mental bloc? MENSA
Vegetable with curly leaves KALE
Loosen EASE
Pub selection STOUT
A knee sock covers it SHIN
Scrape, as the knee SKIN
