New York Times Crossword Answers March 9th 2017

Clue
Solution
Unpleasant sort PIECEOFW
Office-friendly, to YouTubers SAFEFORW
Music and theater, e.g. ARTS
"Here’s a thought …" SAY
Things from which genii are summoned MAGICLAMPS
Passionate AVID
Pie made with dairy-free cheese, maybe VEGANPIZZA
Brief, abrupt change in direction JOG
Made an impression? APED
Have an unchanging, monogamous relationship MATEFORL
Peek into the everyday SLICEOFL
Put on the map CHART
Tread not so lightly STOMP
Unaccounted for, for short MIA
"Put a cork in it!" SHH
Exchange business cards, maybe NETW
Good-for-nothing LOWL
Overhaul REW
"L’chaim!" TOL
Bit of fake news LIE
Broke down, in a way BAWLED
Edward ___, first popularly elected African-American U.S. senator (Massachusetts, 1967-79) BROOKE
You can see right through it CORNEA
Reheated, in a way NUKED
Immigrant’s class: Abbr. ESL
Puts on the 47-Down WEIGHS
What some black squares in this grid represent SCALES
Brynner of "The Magnificent Seven" YUL
Dental care brand ORALB
Org. for Carter and Bush Sr. before they became presidents USNAVY
Puzzle out DECODE
Texas oil city ODESSA
Cry ___ FOUL
Frozen food brand with French Toaster Sticks EGGO
Fail ignominiously BOMB
"Don’t text and drive" spots, e.g., for short PSAS
Dallas pro, informally MAV
Extemporizes, in a way JAMS
R&B artist with the 2004 hit "1, 2 Step" CIARA
Manhattan’s Park, e.g.: Abbr. AVE
Shimmery stones OPALS
Substantial HEFTY
Band’s booking GIG
"Make sense?" GETIT
First-class, in slang ACES
Gilt-y party? MIDAS
Retro skyscraper style DECO
Sports monitor, for short REF
Actor Cage, to friends NIC
Org. that penalizes icing NHL
Like the yin side: Abbr. FEM
Uncomfortably close to home TOOREAL
Flashy event? PHOTOOP
Brood FRET
He said "If you even dream of beating me, you’d better wake up and apologize" ALI
"Star Trek: T.N.G." Klingon WORF
One half of a 55-Across WWWW
"Les ___" MIZ
The other half of a 55-Across LLLL
Candy sold in stacked bricks PEZ
Airer of many public affairs programmes BBCNEWS
Naturally, in Britspeak ASYOUDO
Spark AROUSE
Gave a damn? CURSED
Challenge in a demanding job … or a feature of this puzzle? WORKLIFEBALANCE
Single LONE
"Dead Souls" author Nikolai GOGOL
Neighbor of Myanmar LAOS
Narrowly made, with "out" EKED
Message on a candy heart HUGME
Some briefs BVDS
Government org. featured on "Narcos" DEA
Grubby group SLOBS
Positive feedback YEA
