New York Times Crossword Answers May 10th 2017

Clue
Solution
‘Footloose’ hero ___ McCormack REN
‘L’ train overseer CTA
‘Lola’ band, with ‘the’ KINKS
‘Star Wars’ princess LEIA
1940s spy org OSS
1960s underwater habitat SEALAB
Ankle wrap for an athlete TAPE
Antenna, e.g SENSEORGAN
Ate in high style DINED
Avian source of red meat EMU
Avoid a beanball, maybe DUCK
Be under the weather AIL
Beltway insider POLITICO
Boast CROW
Call after the 72-Across crosses the 16-Down seven times and lands here ITSOUT
Certain Wall St. takeover LBO
Cover letter abbr ENC
Defunct U.K. label EMI
Dishwasher need SOAP
Divider in this puzzle’s game BADMINTONNET
Eastern ‘way’ TAO
Ed with seven Emmys ASNER
Even odds TOSSUP
Facetious subject of many articles in The Onion AREAMAN
Foot, in anatomy PES
For all to see OVERT
Free speech defender, for short ACLU
Gaelic tongue ERSE
Gerontology subject AGING
Get chummy (with) PALUP
Grokked GOT
Hägar the Horrible’s dog SNERT
Home of the Burj Khalifa DUBAI
I came: Lat VENI
Ice cream bar brand DOVE
In vogue CHIC
Joule fraction ERG
Kim of ‘L.A. Confidential’ BASINGER
Lead-in to lark or dare ONA
Legendary firefighter Red ADAIR
Low-budget: Prefix ECONO
Maritime hazard SHOAL
Meat in a classic Monty Python skit SPAM
More skilled in BETTERAT
Not stressed UNACCENTED
One atop the standings LEADER
One violating omertà RAT
Output from futuristic weaponry IONBEAMS
Partner of vim VIGOR
Post-triathlon woes ACHES
President who was imprisoned for 27 years MANDELA
Prison guard, slangily SCREW
Providence art inst RISD
Publisher of People TIMEINC
Rapper with a line of Fila sneakers NAS
Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas or Sonia Sotomayor, schoolwise ELI
San Fernando Valley community ENCINO
San ___ (Bay Area city) MATEO
Sch. founded by Thomas Jefferson UVA
Sees regularly DATES
Shepard in space ALAN
Sibling nickname SIS
Slow-witted sort DODO
Something needed to play the game depicted in this puzzle RACKET
Something needed to play the game depicted in this puzzle … or a hint to the six circled answers BIRDIE
Start of el año ENERO
Starts the game depicted in this puzzle SERVES
Suffix for sugars OSE
Supporters of broken arms SLINGS
Supreme Court aides CLERKS
Suzuki with his first name on his jersey ICHIRO
Took too much, briefly ODED
Toy on a string KITE
Tram load ORE
Tsunami cause SEISM
Uganda’s Amin IDI
Under the weather ILL
Unless, in law NISI
Wacko LOON
Went off, as an alarm SOUNDED
Xenophobes’ fear ALIENS
