New York Times Crossword Answers May 12th 2017

Clue
Solution
‘Cat ___’ BALLOU
‘Civic’ animal ELK
‘End of discussion!’ DROPIT
‘It’s the ___, stupid!’ ECONOMY
‘Nothing to get upset about’ IGNOREIT
A good one is important for music EAR
A real money maker USMINT
Acquired GOTTEN
Another day TOMORROW
Apt. amenity, perhaps TERR
Asia’s ___ Sea ARAL
Assistance for returning W.W. II vets GIBILL
Baby deliverer STORK
Bank from which a check is paid DRAWEE
Beloved ‘army’ leader ARNIE
Ben-___ HUR
Betrayer RAT
Brief bit of time, in slang MIN
Capital on the Han River SEOUL
Chewing on THINKINGABOUT
Close NEARBY
Constellation next to Scorpius ARA
Continue DONTSTOP
Culinary general? TSO
First lady after Lou ELEANOR
First set of choices MAINMENU
Fit SUITABLE
Fresh NEW
Funny Bombeck ERMA
Heavy metal shortage? ANEMIA
I.R.S. Form 1120 filers: Abbr COS
In AMID
In the way it used to be OLDSTYLE
Inside look? MRI
Jazz pianist Garner ERROLL
Jibe MESH
Jumble MISHMASH
Laceless, say SNAPON
Like some heavy-duty trucks THREETON
Long, narrow land CHILE
Longfellow character HIAWATHA
Molières : France :: ___ : U.S TONYS
Not a lot, but ___ ENOUGH
Not miss NOTICE
Nut MADMAN
On ASTRIDE
One of the Near Islands ATTU
Ones in the closet? LINENS
Order repeated before a hike HUT
Philippines’ ___ City ILOILO
Popular song in a children’s sing-along ALOUETTE
Proof that a property is yours DEED
Pulled (in) REINED
Record producer Pettibone SHEP
Residents of Cambridge, England CANTABS
Services in the U.K TEASETS
Shelley’s ‘Ozymandias,’ e.g SONNET
Smallville family KENTS
Some headgear DORAGS
Spoils badly ROTS
Stone GEM
Sweet stalk CANE
They’re never minor ADULTS
Things that might sense danger and scams NOSES
Unconventional sort, en français BOHEME
Up to the job ABLE
Useless NOHELP
What the Irish breathe AER
Where people are often told to look ATTHAT
With it, man HEP
Words after shake or break ALEG
Words from a Latin lover TEAMO
