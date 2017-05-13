New York Times Crossword Answers May 13th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times May 13th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
‘Eww, stop!’ TMI
‘No need to elaborate’ IGETTHAT
‘The Simpsons’ aunt SELMA
‘Wag the Dog’ co-star, 1997 ANNEHECHE
1994 Peace Prize sharer RABIN
A thread winds around it SCREW
Abbr. by a blinking light REC
After ALA
Band with the gold-certified albums ‘Tres Hombres’ and ‘El Loco’ ZZTOP
Baroque artist Guido RENI
Bat around BANDY
Boris Pasternak heroine LARA
Christmas decoration CANDYCANE
Collected works SET
Computer icon, e.g PICTOGRAM
Cut of meat SLAB
Declaration after looking at one’s cards IMIN
Dish made from 7-Down POI
Existing INESSE
Flowers named after the Greek word for ‘star’ ASTERS
Follows a healthful diet EATSRIGHT
Fortune Global 500 bank ING
Grammy-winning R. Kelly hit of 1996 IBELIEVEICANFLY
High-quality window composition LEADGLASS
Ignorant middle class, per H. L. Mencken BOOBOISIE
Ingredient in 22-Across TARO
Instrument with a needle, for short TACH
Inundate SWAMP
Ironman race, briefly TRI
Joins WEDS
Meeting on the DL TRYST
Neither up nor down EVEN
Nest-raiding insect AMAZONANT
Nonnative plant? SPY
One likely to have a large collection of albums RARESTAMPDEALER
Paid to play ANTED
Parting of the clouds, maybe OMEN
Places frequented by Dorian Gray OPIUMDENS
Plant watcher, for short OSHA
Powerful tool for Dumbledore ELDERWAND
Pro’s opposite, in slang NOOB
Quinceañera, for 15-year-old girls RITE
Rid of impurities SMELT
River that forms part of the England/Wales boundary DEE
See 25-Down KNEE
Some sporty Italian wheels ALFAS
Some wasp nest sites EAVES
Sphere ARENA
Strike RAP
Strong, sharp smell TANG
Stumble out of the gate, say SLOWSTART
Surrender WAIVE
Take a shot SNAP
Teachers of karma LAMAS
They’re often upsetting CINDERELLATEAMS
They’re old and tired USEDCARS
Threw CAST
Tiny cheese sandwiches, of a sort RITZBITS
Tree-tapping spigot SPILE
Try ESSAY
Went nowhere SAT
What ‘:’ can mean ISTO
With 41-Across, one bending unexpectedly? TRICK
Woman’s name meaning ‘peace’ IRENE
Work together INTERACT
___ of Langerhans (part of the pancreas) ISLET
___ stand TACO
___ Yantra (sacred Hindu diagram formed by nine interlocking triangles) SRI
