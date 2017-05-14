New York Times Crossword Answers May 14th 2017

|‘Is that so?’
|DOESIT
|‘The Late Show’ airer
|CBSTV
|‘Told you so!’
|IKNEWIT
|‘Who ___?’
|AMI
|405, to Flavius
|CDV
|Abandoned
|BEHIND
|Accountant’s list
|ASSETS
|Actor Don
|AMECHE
|Aggrandize
|ENRICH
|Aisle’s head?
|SILENTA
|All-inclusive
|ATOZ
|Angel dust
|PCP
|Apple of Discord thrower
|ERIS
|Average
|SOSO
|Battle-torn Syrian city
|ALEPPO
|Bedfellow
|ALLY
|Blind side protector, usually, in an offensive line
|TACKLE
|Boneless cut
|SIRLOIN
|Bourgeoisie
|CLASS
|Brangelina was one
|ITCOUPLE
|Brings up a menu with a PC mouse
|CLICKS
|Catalyst
|SPARK
|Charts again
|REMAPS
|Chaucer’s tongue
|ENGLISH
|Cherished by
|DEARTO
|City SSW of Seattle
|TACOMA
|Colossal head sculptors
|OLMECS
|Coming-out words
|IMGAY
|Contraction lacking just a ‘v’
|NEER
|Contribute to a radio show
|PHONEIN
|Creature also called a catamount
|PUMA
|Credit card provider, e.g
|ISSUER
|Cry to a sled dog
|MUSH
|Cult leader killed in the Waco siege
|KORESH
|Debt-ridden
|INAHOLE
|Dexterous one
|HANDER
|Did a cobbler’s job on
|SOLED
|Director Guillermo ___ Toro
|DEL
|Disavows
|DENIES
|Dropped out
|SCHOOL
|Enter
|TYPEIN
|Equal
|ARE
|Extreme
|DRASTIC
|Fictional woodcutter
|ALIBABA
|Fidel’s brother
|RAUL
|Figures out
|INFERS
|Fin
|ABE
|First word in a Shakespeare title
|ALLS
|First-year law student
|ONEL
|Fishing item
|SINKER
|Fox neighbor
|SAUK
|Full of lip
|SASSY
|Gliding step, in ballet
|CHASSE
|Glowing
|ASHINE
|Grand pooh-bahs
|BANANAS
|H.S.-level exam
|GED
|Having correct opinions
|MINDED
|Heathrow facilities
|LOOS
|Hideouts
|LAIRS
|Home of the highest point in Africa
|TANZANIA
|Home of Zeno and Parmenides
|ELEA
|Huey, Dewey and Louie, e.g
|TRIO
|Hybrid citrus
|UGLI
|Indulging (oneself) in self-satisfaction
|PRIDING
|Inhabitant of the ocean’s benthic zone
|DWELLER
|It lacks locks
|BALDSPOT
|Item for a cafeteria worker
|HAIRNET
|Juicy bits, in slang
|DEETS
|Knightstick?
|LANCE
|La preceder
|SOL
|Lavish with attention
|DOTEON
|Line to a pilot?
|GASMAIN
|Many ‘Star Trek’ characters, for short
|ETS
|Many profs
|PHDS
|Mezzo-soprano, for female voices
|RANGE
|Mushroom makers
|ATESTS
|Necklace parts
|CLASPS
|Neglected one, stereotypically
|CHILD
|News highlights
|STORIES
|No longer in the company, say
|AWOL
|Nudge
|PROD
|One of the Nixon daughters
|TRICIA
|One using 32-Across, e.g
|SHIPPER
|Onetime tool for talking online
|ICHAT
|Org. that delivers
|USPS
|Part of a chain
|ISLE
|Part of a dead man’s hand
|ACES
|Person pretty far up the corporate ladder
|MANAGER
|Peter out
|ABATE
|Phoenix event
|REBIRTH
|Poison victim’s remedy
|IPECAC
|Power machine in woodworking
|PLANER
|Prince Buster’s genre
|SKA
|Profiting from the misfortunes of others
|FEEDING
|R&R by oneself
|METIME
|Rapper with the 4x platinum album ‘Views’
|DRAKE
|Reindeer moss, e.g
|LICHEN
|Relative of a brasserie
|BISTRO
|Rescues a foundling, say
|ADOPTS
|Rhythm
|CADENCE
|Roadside stop
|INN
|Russian film director Tarkovsky
|ANDREI
|Sarah Palin, by birth
|IDAHOAN
|Searcher for ‘the lost village,’ in film
|SMURF
|Setting for John Ford’s ‘My Darling Clementine’
|OKCORRAL
|Sibelius’s ‘Valse ___’
|TRISTE
|Sight at a red-carpet event
|LIMO
|Singer/reality TV personality Aubrey
|ODAY
|Sinus suffix
|ITIS
|Smooch
|BUSS
|Smooth transition
|SEGUE
|Start of a boast
|VENI
|Suburb of Minneapolis
|EDINA
|Syringe sensations
|PRICKS
|Theft preventer … or theft encourager
|FENCE
|They may be unforced
|ERRORS
|They provide backing for churchgoers
|PEWS
|Think over
|SLEEPON
|Threaten to fall
|TEETER
|Tool for talking online
|WEBCAM
|Transform, as larvae
|PUPATE
|Treated with malice
|SPITED
|U.S. heartland
|AMERICA
|Vinick’s portrayer on ‘The West Wing’
|ALDA
|Vowed
|PLEDGED
|Vulgar sort
|BOOR
|Was belligerent
|MADEWAR
|Waters and Kennedy
|ETHELS
|Whack
|ICE
|What old couches tend to do
|SAG
|Where teams that have little-to-no chance of winning are found
|BRACKET
|Where you might stop before going home
|THIRD
|Whim
|VAGARY
|White House worker
|AIDE
|Wings, to zoologists
|ALAE
|Yoga equipment
|MATS
|You might find one under a Christmas tree
|NEEDLE
|[That’s painful!]
|GRIMACE
|___ Gunderson, sad sack on ‘The Simpsons’
|GIL
|___ up on (conspiring against)
|GANGING