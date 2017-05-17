New York Times Crossword Answers May 17th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times May 17th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
‘Baby Got Back’ Grammy winner Sir ___ MIXALOT
‘Fireside chats’ monogram FDR
‘Hello, Dolly!’ singer, informally SATCHMO
‘Hmm, how shall ___ this?’ IPUT
‘Horsefeathers!’ TOMMYROT
‘Ich bin ___ Berliner’ EIN
‘Noob’ TYRO
‘Roger that’ IHEARYOU
‘S.N.L.’ alum Cheri OTERI
… arcade / Knocked .. OVERSEEING
… component / Dreaded words in a video .. BOARDGAME
… declaration / Critical computer .. CLOSEDCIRCUIT
… for a loop, say / Area that an N.B.A. team has eight .. DOUBLEBACK
… seconds to clear / Successful detective’s .. COURTCASE
Adorn with raised designs EMBOSS
Alternative to Thrifty or Dollar AVIS
Angsty music genre EMO
Apply sloppily DAUB
Asians who play elephant polo THAIS
Be litigious SUE
Beatle who sang ‘Octopus’s Garden’ STARR
Cotton planter’s headache WEEVIL
Crooks’ patterns, to cops MOS
Dead Sea Scrolls writer ESSENE
Did in, as a dragon SLEW
Dory propeller OAR
Drive-up convenience ATM
Eat, eat, eat, with ‘out’ PIG
Fig. on a W-9 SSN
For grades K-12 ELHI
Gives the slip to EVADES
Good-to-go signals OKS
Grid org. with a 110-yard field CFL
Hand-wringer’s emotion WOE
Helped oneself to TOOK
Hemsworth of ‘The Hunger Games’ LIAM
Home to Henry VIII’s Catherine ARAGON
Hosiery shades ECRUS
How confident solvers may solve INPEN
Invites for tea, say ASKSIN
John’s running mate in 2008 SARAH
Kind of dancer EXOTIC
Laughing gas and rust, for two OXIDES
Levy on polluters, e.g ECOTAX
Like light beers WATERY
Like soap operas EPISODIC
Like some international exchanges CULTURAL
Marinade alternative RUB
Merino mother EWE
Moore of ‘G.I. Jane’ DEMI
Muff ERR
Muscles worked by bench presses PECS
Nicknames for 41-Acrosses SADIES
Obsolete repro machine MIMEO
Oklahoma tribe PAWNEE
One-upped BESTED
Passage off Gibraltar, e.g STRAIT
Pesticide banned in the ’70s DDT
Play about Capote TRU
Prank-pulling sort IMP
Queen of the Greek gods HERA
Results of sacrifices OUTS
Ruling family of old Florence MEDICI
Scatter, as seeds STREW
Soccer superstar Lionel MESSI
Something to kick, maybe HABIT
Succeed in annoying GETTO
Thing to practice percussion on DRUMPAD
Transport de Montréal METRO
Tributary of the Colorado GILA
Utensils for making hash browns RICERS
Website for D.I.Y.ers EHOW
World capital on the 60th parallel OSLO
___ wave (oscilloscope output) SINE
VIDEO