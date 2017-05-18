New York Times Crossword Answers May 18th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times May 18th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
‘Le Coq ___’ DOR
‘Look out!’ FORE
‘Madness in great ___ must not unwatch’d go’: ‘Hamlet’ ONES
‘The Simpsons’ character who wears a bow tie at work MOE
‘y = 2x,’ e.g LINE
A bit sharp, maybe UNTUNED
A raised hand might indicate it AYE
Aching YEN
Aesop character ANT
Assemble in a field, say BALE
Astronomers’ sightings NOVAE
BART : San Francisco :: ___ : Philadelphia SEPTA
Be out for a bit? NAP
Bug VIRUS
Chattahoochee River city ATLANTA
Choreographer’s concern STEP
Common cue NOW
Coop material CRWIRE
Decides one way or the other OPTS
Deplete (of) SAP
Depression-___ ERA
Derek Jeter, for the Yankees TWO
Deserter of a cause RENEGADE
Egg ___ SAC
Fabric store purchase SKEIN
Facts and figures DATA
Faint SWOON
First, second and third, exactly TRIFECTA
Galena, for one ORE
Guide MANUAL
Had a 58-Down, e.g AILED
Highway adjacent to a throughway ACCESSCR
How the boat goes down the stream, in a children’s song GENTLY
Island capital named for a European royal house NASSAU
It’s hit with a mallet POLOBALL
It’s often rough: Abbr EST
Keeping elbows off the table, e.g MANNERS
Legal hurdle? BAREXAM
Letters on a stamp USDA
Like know-it-alls SMUG
Lover boys BEAUX
Mean something COUNT
Most nuts INSANEST
Move furtively, in a way SIDLE
Muse invoked in ‘Paradise Lost’ URANIA
Noted Warner Bros. toon CRRUNNER
Part of a workout routine REP
Person getting up there in years NOSPRINGC
Plan for achieving a long-term goal CRMAP
Polish target TOENAIL
Question raised by four squares in this puzzle? WHY
Risk mutual destruction, say PLAYCR
Run smoothly HUM
Scraps AXES
Series curtailer: Abbr ETAL
Show with a record 200 Emmy noms SNL
Some foreign correspondents PENPALS
Stable stuff OATS
Stack of sheets REAM
StarKist competitor CROFTHESEA
Studio figure RENT
Subj. for a diplomat, maybe ESL
Subject of Chekhov’s ‘The Cherry Orchard’ ESTATE
TBS show starting in 2010 CONAN
Tick off ANGER
Tuned in AWARE
Turn over FLIP
Utah ski town ALTA
Was idle LAY
What blinks on a telephone may signify: Abbr MSGS
What two people may ride in TANDEM
Where all-terrain vehicles go OFFCR
Word PLEDGE
x, y or z follower AXIS
___ car USED
___ diet ATKINS
___ jacket NEHRU
___ party STAG
